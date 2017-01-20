Bakelants na val: "Hadden niet allemaal zoveel geluk als Sagan"

Bakelants hield heel wat schaafwonden over aan de val.

vr 20/01/2017 - 10:49 Jan Bakelants smakte gisteren hard tegen het asfalt in Australië. Hij was betrokken bij een val met Gorka Izagirre. Toch ging achteraf Peter Sagan, die de val kon ontwijken, met de aandacht lopen. De wereldkampioen kreeg veel lof voor zijn stuurmanskunst. Iets waar Bakelants op Twitter toch even mee spotte. "We hadden niet allemaal zoveel geluk als Sagan."

Izagirre knikkert Bakelants onderuit:

De schade bij de Belg is aanzienlijk: