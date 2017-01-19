Geen zon maar sneeuw op stage in Spanje: voor het eerst sinds 1982

🙈 @ Spain pic.twitter.com/f7LhP0YdYZ— Tosh Van der Sande (@Toshvds) 18 januari 2017
Training will be difficult. Snow in #Calpe today. pic.twitter.com/Wr9DgBSuXE— Philippe Maertens (@philmaertens) 18 januari 2017
First snow since 1982, they tell us. Quite exceptional. #calpe people younger than 35 never saw this here. pic.twitter.com/fXc1tVgJ0l— Philippe Maertens (@philmaertens) 18 januari 2017
En Espagne pour prendre le soleil ! ❄️ #calpe #biathlon pic.twitter.com/9LEJbzSoKk— Nicolas Geay (@Nicogeay) January 18, 2017
Tempête de neige dans la région de Calpe ! Pour les coureurs, ce sera ski de fond ! #pasdechaines #jamaisvuçaici pic.twitter.com/y9hQvsYDXb— Nicolas Geay (@Nicogeay) January 18, 2017