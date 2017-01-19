Geen zon maar sneeuw op stage in Spanje: voor het eerst sinds 1982

wo 18/01/2017 - 09:31 Dan ga je naar Spanje op stage voor de zon, valt er voor het eerst sinds 1982 sneeuw in Calpe. Van fietsen zal vandaag niet veel in huis komen... Een sneeuwstorm stuurt de plannen van Tosh Van der Sande, de Katjoesja-ploeg van Philippe Maertens en wellicht nog een pak andere renners in de war.