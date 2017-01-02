Wereldkampioen Sagan toont zijn kunstjes en nieuw truitje

ma 02/01/2017 - 10:19 Dat Peter Sagan een stuntman is, hoeven we u niet meer te vertellen. Op Twitter pakt de wereldkampioen nog maar eens uit met zijn kunstjes. Het is ook zijn eerste optreden in het nieuwe truitje van Bora-Hansgrohe, al zijn het vooral de regenboogstrepen die met de aandacht gaan lopen natuurlijk.
