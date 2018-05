Citroën verbreekt contract van "brokkenpiloot" Kris Meeke

Due to an excessively high number of crashes, some of which were particularly heavy, Citroën Racing WRT has decided to terminate the participation of Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle in the 2018 WRC. #WRC

