⏱ SSS1: 1:54.4

Fastest so far, 0.3s up on #Tänak

" It's nice to start the rally here in Villa Carlos Paz. Tomorrow, the serious things will start. Last year we had a great event and we will try to do the same this year." #HMSGOfficial #WRC #RallyArgentina pic.twitter.com/OBb4SHYTFO