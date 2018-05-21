3 op een rij voor wereldkampioen Marc Marquez

Uitslag
|1.
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|41'49"773
|2.
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|op 2"310
|3.
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|5"350
|4.
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|6"314
|5.
|Dani Pedrosa
|Honda
|7"419
|6.
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Ducati
|10"355
|7.
|Maverick Vinales
|Yamaha
|23"758
|8.
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|25"795
|9.
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|26"206
|10.
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|27"937
|18.
|Xavier Siméon
|Ducati
|1'12"117
De Fransman Johann Zarco vertrok vanaf de pole. Hij ging op zoek naar de eerste thuiszege in Le Mans sinds Christian Sarron in 1988, maar hij gaf op na een val in de 7e ronde. Ook de Italiaan Andrea Dovizioso bleef niet recht op zijn motor toen hij op kop reed.
Stand (5/19 races)
|rijder
|punten
|1.
|Marc Marquez (Spa-Honda)
|95
|2.
|Maverick Vinales (Spa-Yamaha)
|59
|
3.
|Johann Zarco (Fra-Yamaha)
|58
|4.
|Valentino Rossi (Ita-Yamaha)
|56
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (Ita-Ducati)
|54
|25.
|Xavier Siméon (Ducati)
|0
