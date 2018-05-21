3 op een rij voor wereldkampioen Marc Marquez

  • Marc Marquez is in grote doen.

Marc Marquez is in grote doen.

zo 20/05/2018 - 15:11 Na winst in de Verenigde Staten en Spanje heeft de Spanjaard Marc Marquez (Honda) ook de Grote Prijs van Frankrijk gewonnen. De Spanjaard klopte de Italianen Petrucci en Rossi op het circuit van Le Mans. Xavier Siméon werd 18e in de 5e manche van de MotoGP.

Uitslag

1. Marc Marquez Honda 41'49"773
2. Danilo Petrucci Ducati op 2"310
3. Valentino Rossi Yamaha 5"350
4. Jack Miller Ducati 6"314
5. Dani Pedrosa Honda 7"419
6. Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 10"355
7. Maverick Vinales Yamaha 23"758
8. Cal Crutchlow Honda 25"795
9. Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 26"206
10. Alex Rins Suzuki 27"937
18. Xavier Siméon Ducati 1'12"117

De Fransman Johann Zarco vertrok vanaf de pole. Hij ging op zoek naar de eerste thuiszege in Le Mans sinds Christian Sarron in 1988, maar hij gaf op na een val in de 7e ronde. Ook de Italiaan Andrea Dovizioso bleef niet recht op zijn motor toen hij op kop reed.

Stand (5/19 races)

  rijder punten
1. Marc Marquez (Spa-Honda) 95
2. Maverick Vinales (Spa-Yamaha) 59

3.

 Johann Zarco (Fra-Yamaha) 58
4. Valentino Rossi (Ita-Yamaha) 56
5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita-Ducati) 54
25. Xavier Siméon (Ducati) 0

Tweets over de race: