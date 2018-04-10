Brit Crutchlow wint MotoGP van Argentinië vol drama

In een Grote Prijs vol plotwendingen eiste viervoudig wereldkampioen Marc Marquez de hoofdrol op voor de verkeerde redenen. Na een straf moest hij achtervolgen en bij die inhaalrace raakte hij eerst Espargaro en in de slotfase ook Valentino Rossi, die ten val kwam.
Marcquez reed als vijfde over de finish, maar kreeg nog een straftijd en eindigde buiten de punten. Dat maakte de rekening van Cal Crutchlow niet. Die maakte optimaal gebruik van een foutje van leider Jack Miller. Voor de Brit is het zijn derde GP-zege.
Xavier Siméon kwam net als in de eerste GP niet in het stuk voor. Onze landgenoot eindigde uiteindelijk als 21e, hij profiteerde van de opgaves van Pedrosa, Smith en Espargaro om wat plaatsen te winnen.
De fouten van Marquez
Cavendish en Hamilton leven mee met Crutchlow
Uitslag
|rijder
|motor
|tijd
|1
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|Honda
|40'36.342
|2
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+0.251
|3
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|Suzuki
|+2.501
|4
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Ducati
|+4.390
|5
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Yamaha
|+14.941
|6
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Ducati
|+22.533
|7
|Tito RABAT
|SPA
|Ducati
|+23.026
|8
|Andrea IANNONE
|ITA
|Suzuki
|+23.921
|9
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAL
|Yamaha
|+24.311
|10
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Ducati
|+26.003
|11
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|KTM
|+31.022
|12
|Scott REDDING
|GBR
|Aprilia
|+31.891
|13
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|Honda
|+32.452
|14
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Honda
|+42.061
|15
|Jorge LORENZO
|SPA
|Ducati
|+42.274
|16
|Alvaro BAUTISTA
|SPA
|Ducati
|+42.625
|17
|Thomas LUTHI
|SWI
|Honda
|+43.350
|18
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|Honda
|+43.860
|19
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+52.082
|20
|Karel ABRAHAM
|CZE
|Ducati
|+1'03.944
|21
|Xavier SIMEON
|BEL
|Ducati
|+1'10.144
Stand (na 2 GP's)
|1.
|Cal Crutchlow (GBr-Honda)
|38 punten
|2.
|Andrea Dovizioso (Ita-Ducati)
|35
|3.
|Johann Zarco (Fra-Yamaha)
|28
|4.
|Maverick Viñales (Spa-Yamaha)
|21
|5.
|Marc Marquez (Spa-Honda)
|20
|8.
|Valentino Rossi (Ita-Yamaha)
|16
|12.
|Dani Pedrosa (Spa-Honda)
|9
|21.
|Xavier Siméon (Ducati)
|0