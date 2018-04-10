Brit Crutchlow wint MotoGP van Argentinië vol drama

  • Cal Crutchlow veroverde zijn derde GP-zege.

Cal Crutchlow veroverde zijn derde GP-zege.

zo 08/04/2018 - 21:25 In de MotoGP heeft Cal Crutchlow de spectaculaire GP van Argentinië naar zijn hand gezet. In de slotfase greep de Brit van Honda de leiding. Crutchlow is ook leider in de WK-stand. onze landgenoot Xavier Siméon eindigde als 21e in Argentinië.

In een Grote Prijs vol plotwendingen eiste viervoudig wereldkampioen Marc Marquez de hoofdrol op voor de verkeerde redenen. Na een straf moest hij achtervolgen en bij die inhaalrace raakte hij eerst Espargaro en in de slotfase ook Valentino Rossi, die ten val kwam.

Marcquez reed als vijfde over de finish, maar kreeg nog een straftijd en eindigde buiten de punten. Dat maakte de rekening van Cal Crutchlow niet. Die maakte optimaal gebruik van een foutje van leider Jack Miller. Voor de Brit is het zijn derde GP-zege.

Xavier Siméon kwam net als in de eerste GP niet in het stuk voor. Onze landgenoot eindigde uiteindelijk als 21e, hij profiteerde van de opgaves van Pedrosa, Smith en Espargaro om wat plaatsen te winnen.

De fouten van Marquez

Cavendish en Hamilton leven mee met Crutchlow

Uitslag

  rijder   motor tijd
1 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR Honda 40'36.342
2 Johann ZARCO FRA Yamaha +0.251
3 Alex RINS SPA Suzuki +2.501
4 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati +4.390
5 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Yamaha +14.941
6 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati +22.533
7 Tito RABAT SPA Ducati +23.026
8 Andrea IANNONE ITA Suzuki +23.921
9 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Yamaha +24.311
10 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati +26.003
11 Pol ESPARGARO SPA KTM +31.022
12 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia +31.891
13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN Honda +32.452
14 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Honda +42.061
15 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati +42.274
16 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Ducati +42.625
17 Thomas LUTHI SWI Honda +43.350
18 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Honda +43.860
19 Valentino ROSSI ITA Yamaha +52.082
20 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Ducati +1'03.944
21 Xavier SIMEON BEL Ducati +1'10.144

Stand (na 2 GP's)

1. Cal Crutchlow (GBr-Honda) 38 punten
2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita-Ducati) 35
3. Johann Zarco (Fra-Yamaha) 28
4. Maverick Viñales (Spa-Yamaha) 21
5. Marc Marquez (Spa-Honda) 20
8. Valentino Rossi (Ita-Yamaha) 16
12. Dani Pedrosa (Spa-Honda) 9
21. Xavier Siméon (Ducati) 0