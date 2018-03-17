Wereldkampioen Marc Marquez blijft Honda trouw

Marc Marquez bestormde in 2013 de Moto GP met Honda. In vijf jaar tijd pakte de amper 25-jarige Spanjaard al vier wereldtitels. En aan dat reeksje wil hij niet graag een einde zien komen. Daarom tekende hij voor twee jaar bij tot 2020.
"Ik kijk ernaar uit om verder te racen bij Honda.", zei Marquez. "Ik apprecieer het hoe hard Honda zijn best doet om me van al het nodige te voorzien."
Het nieuwe seizoen van de Moto GP start op 18 maart in Qatar.
Tweet:
“I’m excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team in the MotoGP class. I’m proud to race as a member of the Honda family, and I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need."🎙@marcmarquez93 pic.twitter.com/bkN6RCemel— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) February 26, 2018