Wereldkampioen Marc Marquez blijft Honda trouw

  • Marc Marquez gaat op zoek naar een vijfde wereldtitel.

ma 26/02/2018 - 12:39 Vier wereldtitels met Repsol Honda smaakt naar meer. Daarom tekende de Spaanse Moto GP-kampioen Marc Marquez een contractverlenging tot 2020.

Marc Marquez bestormde in 2013 de Moto GP met Honda. In vijf jaar tijd pakte de amper 25-jarige Spanjaard al vier wereldtitels. En aan dat reeksje wil hij niet graag een einde zien komen. Daarom tekende hij voor twee jaar bij tot 2020.

"Ik kijk ernaar uit om verder te racen bij Honda.", zei Marquez. "Ik apprecieer het hoe hard Honda zijn best doet om me van al het nodige te voorzien."

Het nieuwe seizoen van de Moto GP start op 18 maart in Qatar.

