Enkel Vettel en Bottas zijn sneller dan Vandoorne bij testdag in Barcelona

Nieuwe motor bevalt Vandoorne
Stoffel Vandoorne snijdt zijn tweede seizoen aan in de koningsklasse. Na een moeizaam jaar met de Hondamotor racet hij nu met een Renault onder de kap. Tijdens de wintertesten in Barcelona probeert Vandoorne de nieuwe motor een eerste keer uit.
En die is meteen veelbelovend. In de voormiddag van de 2e dag - gisteren kwam Vandoorne niet in actie - was de Belg de op een na snelste van het pak. Hij legde 1 van zijn 35 rondjes af in 1'20"325. Enkel Valtteri Bottas ging een zuchtje sneller.
Na de middag bleef de tijd van Vandoorne mooi op de derde plaats staan. Enkel vicekampioen Vettel (1'19"673) en WK-derde Bottas (1'19"976) doken onder de 1'20". Bottas draaide wel 94 rondjes, Vettel 91, Vandoorne door een probleem met de uitlaat maar 37. Dus na de middag kwam hij amper in actie. Vettel reed zijn scherpe tijd met softs, Bottas met mediums en Vandoorne met hypersofts.
De België-Nederland eindigde in het voordeel van Vandoorne. Al eindigde Max Verstappen op 1 duizendste seconde, verwaarloosbaar.
Geen Hamilton door vertraging door koude
De weersomstandigheden waren uitzonderlijk koud, waardoor de testen met 2 uur vertraging begonnen. In de namiddag viel er zelfs wat sneeuw, wat voor een vochtige baan zorgde.
De 10 F1-ploegen mogen maar 1 rijder per sessie of per dag op het circuit hebben. Door de vertraging koos Mercedes ervoor om wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton op stal te laten.
BOT 1:20.270
VAN 1:20.325 📸
VET 1:21.010
SAI 1:22.424
SIR 1:22.844
OCO 1:22.907 pic.twitter.com/fTxIxnY4QF
Racen in de diepvries
Ook in Barcelona heerst deze week Koning Winter. Vanochtend flirtte het kwik met het vriespunt in Catalonië.
Vettel is de snelste op dag 2:
