De race-auto van Max Verstappen kleurt (voorlopig) blauw-zwart

  • De kleurencombinatie kan nog veranderen.

ma 19/02/2018 - 11:50 Red Bull heeft zijn nieuwe F1-bolide voorgesteld. De auto (RB14) van Max Verstappen en Daniel Ricciardo draagt een opvallend blauw-zwarte kleur. Maar die kleurencombinatie kan nog veranderen. De definitieve versie wordt volgende week onthuld tijdens de testdagen op het Circuit van Catalonië.

Plaatjes van de nieuwe bolide