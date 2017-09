McLaren neemt afscheid van Honda-motor, verwelkomt Renault

McLaren Racing and Renault Sport Racing agree engine supply partnership from the 2018 #F1 season. Full story here: https://t.co/pAEB3HxADU pic.twitter.com/uhkS7v9yzR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) 15 september 2017

McLaren and Honda agree to conclude Formula 1 partnership at the end of 2017. Full story here: https://t.co/PabJZ2neue pic.twitter.com/xLG4JgzNvF — McLaren (@McLarenF1) 15 september 2017

A new chapter for #Honda in @F1. We’re delighted to announce our 2018 partnership with @ToroRossoSpy. More info at https://t.co/I5hOFsZUPM pic.twitter.com/YeVcLnqHw1 — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) 15 september 2017

We've reached a multi-year agreement with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to run Honda PU from 2018 #F1 season 🤝



Read more on https://t.co/BYW5kYOMBC pic.twitter.com/AjMYwfPRkr — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) 15 september 2017