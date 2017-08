VIDEO: Kubica draait 6 jaar na horrorcrash rondjes in F1-wagen

A sight that every F1 fan will want to see



Robert Kubica leaves the pit lane in a @RenaultSportF1 car on Day Two of #F1Testing in Hungary pic.twitter.com/H4VDPkJiaD — Formula 1 (@F1) 2 augustus 2017

How cool is that, our friends at @HaasF1Team took this for us, just so that we can bring you more #Kubica videos. Thank you 🙌#BudaTest pic.twitter.com/gt5m76Vqk6 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) 2 augustus 2017