F1-wereld bundelt krachten na horrorcrash van 17-jarig talent

Hey guys, This boy Billy Monger had a huge accident and had to amputate both legs,let's help him. I'll do my best https://t.co/4QxE9NUT7k pic.twitter.com/t6u1HKfQuo — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) April 19, 2017

The thoughts of all at McLaren are with Billy Monger.



Show your support for Billy: https://t.co/Uhaq4Gsz2x https://t.co/RbAXlGR1Ck — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 19, 2017

Please give Billy some support if you can. Keep boxing mate 🙏 https://t.co/nmFu8nFN6s — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) April 19, 2017

Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donnington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out. The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio. Een bericht gedeeld door Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) op 19 Apr 2017 om 1:39 PDT