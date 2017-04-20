F1-wereld bundelt krachten na horrorcrash van 17-jarig talent

  • De 17-jarige Billy Monger crashte in het Britse Donnington Park.

do 20/04/2017 - 09:49 De Formule 4 werd zondag opgeschrikt door een zware crash. De 17-jarige Billy Monger knalde op zijn voorligger en zat meer dan negentig minuten gekneld in zijn bolide. Een helikopter bracht de jonge Brit nog in allerijl naar het ziekenhuis, maar zijn beide onderbenen moesten worden geamputeerd. Verschillende F1-sterren hebben op sociale media opgeroepen om de crowdfundingpagina van Monger te steunen, met succes. Er werd al meer dan 370.000 pond ingezameld.

Al meer dan 9.000 mensen hebben gedoneerd op de crowdfundingpagina van Billy Monger.