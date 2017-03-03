Problemen met Formule 1-auto Vandoorne

Na een ronde werd bij de MCL32 een probleem met het oliesysteem vastgesteld. Omdat het probleem zich op een vervelende en moeilijk te bereiken plek in de auto bevond, moest de trainingssessie worden afgelast.
De auto van McLaren staat dus nog niet helemaal op punt:
#F1Testing in 2017 starts here. @alo_oficial is straight out for his first install lap. Let's do this. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ei9VHTAEOG— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 27 februari 2017
#F1Testing update: after an oil systems issue stopped play this morning, we'll be back out on track this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/8esjGfaQd8— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 27 februari 2017
Een paar uur later waren de problemen van de baan:
Checks done, Fernando takes to the track once more. 💪 #FA14 #MCL32 pic.twitter.com/nIfnCinfDa— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 27 februari 2017
He's back. @alo_oficial fires-up and heads back out on track. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/n8nKGi4kul— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 27 februari 2017
Nose to nose with Fernando and the #MCL32. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/tCLh2BraU5— McLaren (@McLarenF1) 27 februari 2017
Vettel legde voorlopig het snelste rondje af:
UNOFFICIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF MORNING SESSION)— Formula 1 (@F1) 27 februari 2017
Vettel and @ScuderiaFerrari top of the pile ⏱️#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/t9xFBJlbrb