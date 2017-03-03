Problemen met Formule 1-auto Vandoorne

  • Dit is de nieuwe Formule 1-wagen van McLaren. VRT

ma 27/02/2017 - 14:56 McLaren, het Formule 1-team van Stoffel Vandoorne, test zijn nieuwe auto op de testdagen in Barcelona. Vandaag kreeg het team problemen met de motor van de gloednieuwe MCL32. Daardoor kon Fernando Alonso amper een ronde afleggen. Vandoorne komt pas dinsdag en donderdag in actie.

Na een ronde werd bij de MCL32 een probleem met het oliesysteem vastgesteld. Omdat het probleem zich op een vervelende en moeilijk te bereiken plek in de auto bevond, moest de trainingssessie worden afgelast. 

De auto van McLaren staat dus nog niet helemaal op punt:

Een paar uur later waren de problemen van de baan:

Vettel legde voorlopig het snelste rondje af: