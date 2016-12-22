Hamilton houdt WK-strijd spannend met zege in Brazilië

Regen en crashes in de beginfase
Door de hevige regenval is het circuit in Interlagos herschapen in een glibberig pad. Onder meer Romain Grosjean (nog voor de race), Marcus Ericsson en Kimi Räikkönen raakten van de weg.
RED FLAG: Kimi Raikkonen crashes out on the start-finish straight #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/i4dtGDS3Eq— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
LAP 14/71: SAFETY CAR deployed— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
ERI has crashed coming out of the final corner!#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iIavvJNjdw
😯 GRO crashes out on the way to the grid!— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
He was set to start P7 for @HaasF1Team...#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/i4f3sgVHEI
Emotioneel moment voor Massa
Felipe Massa is bezig aan zijn laatste races in de F1 en wou met een knaller afscheid nemen van zijn thuispubliek. Maar dat was hem niet gegund: hij viel uit na een slipper en nam met de tranen in de ogen afscheid.
An emotional @MassaFelipe19 fights back tears as he reflects on his final appearance at the #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bmheqLdbmv— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
Lots of emotions on show at @InterlagosTrack...#F1 will miss @MassaFelipe19 ✊ #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/fMzkNubEfc— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
Not the way @MassaFelipe19 wanted to end his last #BrazilGP— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
But he soaks up the applause and cheers of the fans 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0p2VrcJWAA
LAP 48/71: SAFETY CAR@MassaFelipe19 crashes out of his final #BrazilGP 😔 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vS4Dvb0oCv— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
Hamilton onbedreigd naar de zege
Dat kon Lewis Hamilton allemaal niet deren. De Brit liet zich niet uit zijn concentratie halen door de safety cars en de rode vlaggen. Hamilton moest nooit echt zijn eerste plaats verdedigen, ook al omdat Rosberg vooral aan veiligheid dacht.
Dankzij de zege nadert Hamilton tot op 12 punten van Rosberg. De Duitse WK-leider verdedigt die voorsprong over twee weken in Abu Dhabi.
HAM: "I've dreamed of winning in Brazil ever since I started watching Ayrton Senna when I was a little boy" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/7Sx1XZcasQ— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
HAM: "I was generally just chillin' up front. When it rains it's usually a good day for me. I want to say thanks to the team" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/XfE6dTw1jb— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
Respect. The 2016 title battle goes down to Abu Dhabi... #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/plzcIjB3Si— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
Maar Verstappen eist weer de schijnwerpers op
Max Verstappen kon zijn hartje ophalen op het natte circuit in Brazilië. De Nederlander, die op weergaloze wijze na een slipper een crash kon vermijden, werd door zijn team op het verkeerde moment binnengeroepen voor nieuwe banden.
Hij verloor zo zijn tweede plaats en werd teruggeslagen. Dankzij enkele indrukwekkende inhaalbewegingen voorbij onder meer Ricciardo, Vettel en Perez snelde Verstappen toch nog naar het podium. Na de race leek hij zich bijna te verontschuldigen bij Hamilton dat hij niet voor Rosberg was geëindigd.
Well held#Verstappen #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/BzVyTs0XQE— Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) 13 november 2016
LAUDA: "[VES] did an unbelievable job. I knew he was good. He proved again what he can do" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/S6BCS7ZHm5— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
LAP 70/71— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
VES = 😯#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/caWbv1EoXa
LAP 67/71— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
VES attacks VET, and Seb has nowhere to go...
VET: He pushed me off the track!" 🗣#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/P5rDpBBqBt
LAP 62/71— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
VES cruises past OCO and then NAS!
RED BULL: "Well done mate, the next one is HUL" 📻#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y0PGv3aUgu
LAP 60/71— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
VES on 🔥
He passes RIC and KVY to take P9
OCO next in his sights!#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SYR4TAgzoF
LAP 39/71— Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016
VES is off! How did he keep it out of the barriers?
Max: "My heartbeat went a bit higher there" 😅#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/DSuFjxbXdS
Uitslag GP van Brazilië
|1.
|Lewis Hamilton (GBr)
|Mercedes
|in 3u01'01"335
|2.
|Nico Rosberg (Dui)
|Mercedes
|op 11"455
|3.
|Max Verstappen (Ned)
|Red Bull
|21"481
|4.
|Sergio Perez (Mex)
|Force India
|25"346
|5.
|Sebastian Vettel (Dui)
|Ferrari
|26"334
|6.
|Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa)
|Toro Rosso
|29"160
|7.
|Nico Hülkenberg (Dui)
|Force India
|29"827
|8.
|Daniel Ricciardo (Aus)
|Red Bull
|30"486
|9.
|Felipe Nasr (Bra)
|Sauber
|42"620
|10.
|Fernando Alonso (Spa)
|McLaren
|44"432
|11.
|Valtteri Bottas (Fin)
|Williams
|45"432
|12.
|Esteban Ocon (Fra)
|Manor
|45"809
|13.
|Daniil Kvyat (Rus)
|Toro Rosso
|51"192
|14.
|Kevin Magnussen (Den)
|Renault
|51"555
|15.
|Pascal Wehrlein (Dui)
|Manor
|1'00"498
|16.
|Jenson Button (GBr)
|McLaren
|1'21"994