Hamilton houdt WK-strijd spannend met zege in Brazilië

LAUDA: "[VES] did an unbelievable job. I knew he was good. He proved again what he can do" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/S6BCS7ZHm5 — Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016

LAP 67/71



VES attacks VET, and Seb has nowhere to go...



VET: He pushed me off the track!" 🗣#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/P5rDpBBqBt — Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016

LAP 62/71



VES cruises past OCO and then NAS!



RED BULL: "Well done mate, the next one is HUL" 📻#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y0PGv3aUgu — Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016

LAP 60/71



VES on 🔥



He passes RIC and KVY to take P9



OCO next in his sights!#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SYR4TAgzoF — Formula 1 (@F1) 13 november 2016