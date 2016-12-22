Hamilton houdt WK-strijd spannend met zege in Brazilië

Lewis Hamilton was de beste in Brazilië.

zo 13/11/2016 - 20:17 Lewis Hamilton heeft zijn kansen op een nieuwe wereldtitel levend gehouden. Op het doorweekte circuit van Interlagos hield de Brit van Mercedes het hoofd koel: hij won voor ploegmaat en WK-leider Nico Rosberg. In de laatste GP, over 2 weken in Abu Dhabi, verdedigt Rosberg 12 punten voorsprong. En Max Verstappen was weer zichzelf.

Regen en crashes in de beginfase

Door de hevige regenval is het circuit in Interlagos herschapen in een glibberig pad. Onder meer Romain Grosjean (nog voor de race), Marcus Ericsson en Kimi Räikkönen raakten van de weg.

Emotioneel moment voor Massa

Felipe Massa is bezig aan zijn laatste races in de F1 en wou met een knaller afscheid nemen van zijn thuispubliek. Maar dat was hem niet gegund: hij viel uit na een slipper en nam met de tranen in de ogen afscheid.

Hamilton onbedreigd naar de zege

Dat kon Lewis Hamilton allemaal niet deren. De Brit liet zich niet uit zijn concentratie halen door de safety cars en de rode vlaggen. Hamilton moest nooit echt zijn eerste plaats verdedigen, ook al omdat Rosberg vooral aan veiligheid dacht.

Dankzij de zege nadert Hamilton tot op 12 punten van Rosberg. De Duitse WK-leider verdedigt die voorsprong over twee weken in Abu Dhabi.

Maar Verstappen eist weer de schijnwerpers op

Max Verstappen kon zijn hartje ophalen op het natte circuit in Brazilië. De Nederlander, die op weergaloze wijze na een slipper een crash kon vermijden, werd door zijn team op het verkeerde moment binnengeroepen voor nieuwe banden.

Hij verloor zo zijn tweede plaats en werd teruggeslagen. Dankzij enkele indrukwekkende inhaalbewegingen voorbij onder meer Ricciardo, Vettel en Perez snelde Verstappen toch nog naar het podium. Na de race leek hij zich bijna te verontschuldigen bij Hamilton dat hij niet voor Rosberg was geëindigd.

Uitslag GP van Brazilië

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBr) Mercedes in 3u01'01"335
2. Nico Rosberg (Dui) Mercedes op 11"455
3. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 21"481
4. Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 25"346
5. Sebastian Vettel (Dui) Ferrari 26"334
6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Toro Rosso 29"160
7.  Nico Hülkenberg (Dui) Force India 29"827
8.  Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 30"486
9.  Felipe Nasr (Bra) Sauber 42"620
10.  Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 44"432
11. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams  45"432
12. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Manor 45"809
13. Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Toro Rosso 51"192
14. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Renault 51"555
15.  Pascal Wehrlein (Dui) Manor 1'00"498
16.  Jenson Button (GBr) McLaren 1'21"994