Hamilton troeft Rosberg af voor pole in Brazilië

60th pole for @LewisHamilton



Only the third driver to ever reach that mark



Will it be enough to keep his title hopes alive?#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eMlMMH4umr — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF #QUALI)



HAM edges ROS in the battle for pole



Just +0.102s between the two title rivals#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KsFXTxhWJs — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016

HAM: "Nico's been getting quicker and quicker but I've had him covered so far. It's remarkable what this team has achieved" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/1B4HhaVyDo — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016

HAM: "I don't really mind what the weather brings tomorrow. I'll be ready for anything" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/1K8C184anF — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016

ROS: "It was very close. Lewis was just marginally quicker in the end" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/5s6cjIs3oT — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016

ROS: "Pole isn't always the guy who wins the race. I want to try and win tomorrow" #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/t8b5WAZoie — Formula 1 (@F1) 12 november 2016