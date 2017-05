Ex-MotoGP-kampioen Nicky Hayden is overleden aan zijn verwondingen

RIP Nick Hayden . Enough is enough time for all of us to share the roads. Cars bikes.Accidents happen but let's respect each other on roads — Axel Merckx (@axelmerckx) May 22, 2017

RIP @NickyHayden #champforever 😭all my condolences to his familly and friends. — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) May 22, 2017

RIP Nicky Hayden — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 22, 2017

Encore une triste nouvelle rip https://t.co/a6b6hPUr20 — jerome pineau (@jejeroule44) May 22, 2017

So sad. Rest In Peace Nicky... pic.twitter.com/vVqXFMTs6D — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 22, 2017

Very sad to read the latest news about Nicky. — nicholas roche (@nicholasroche) May 22, 2017

Riposa in Pace @NickyHayden — Daniele Bennati (@Benna80) May 22, 2017

Bufff, otro palo!!! DEP @NickyHayden

Mucho ánimo a todo el mundo del motociclismo y del ciclismo!#RespetoAlCiclista — Xavier Florencio (@FlorencioXavier) May 22, 2017

My Dad just told me @NickyHayden died. Just no. WTF — David Millar (@millarmind) May 22, 2017

So sad to hear that @NickyHayden, a champion on and off the race track, passed away today. My condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) 22 mei 2017

So sad to read the terrible news about @NickyHayden 😢 — Roman Kreuziger (@Roman86_K) May 22, 2017

Nicky RIP . Voglio ricordarti così . pic.twitter.com/PLRgx908Oq — ivanbasso (@ivanbasso) May 22, 2017

Devastated by the news of Nicky Hayden passing away. So so so sad. — tom danielson (@tomdanielson) May 22, 2017