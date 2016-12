Video: Vanthoor crasht zwaar in China maar wint toch

Don't know what to write.. I'm ok, just a bit shocked. I guess I won the World Cup but it doesn't feel like it's supposed to feel. 1/2 — Laurens Vanthoor (@VanthoorLaurens) 20 november 2016

Were quick and in a position to win all weekend but I made a mistake. It's strange but the way it is. I'll come back and get a proper win2/2 — Laurens Vanthoor (@VanthoorLaurens) 20 november 2016