BV's feliciteren gouden Nafi Thiam, ook Theo Francken: "Prachtige atlete"

  • Nafi Thiam laat niemand onberoerd.

Nafi Thiam laat niemand onberoerd.

ma 07/08/2017 - 06:57 De gouden wereldprestatie van Nafi Thiam is niemand ontgaan. Rode Duivels, topzeilers, VRT-journaalankers, politici: allemaal buigen ze op Twitter voor de kersverse wereldkampioene in de zevenkamp.

WK atletiek 2017

Een greep uit de Belgische tweets: