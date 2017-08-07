BV's feliciteren gouden Nafi Thiam, ook Theo Francken: "Prachtige atlete"

Yes @thiam_nafi ! Félicitations! Force est de constater que le Belge en Angleterre ça marche du tonnerre. #Gold #London2017 — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 6 augustus 2017

Great job @thiam_nafi ! First gold ever for 🇧🇪 on a World Championship in athletics! Sky is (not?) the limit ;) #🇧🇪 — Emma Meesseman (@EmmaMeesseman) 6 augustus 2017

Voilà comment, même en vacances à l'étranger, on est tellement fier d'être belge 🇧🇪🇧🇪 @thiam_nafi 🏅 — Rodrigo Beenkens (@RoBeenkens) 6 augustus 2017

Nothing short of amazing!! 😮 Congrats @thiam_nafi with this WC 🥇!! pic.twitter.com/09M3txKJr1 — Valérie Courtois (@ValrieCourtois) 6 augustus 2017

Bravo Thiam Formidable vous venez de rëaliser un exploit Unique dans l'histoire de l'athlétisme Belge 👍🇧🇪👍. — verschueren michel (@verschuerenmic1) 6 augustus 2017

Ze schrijft weer geschiedenis! Proficiat @thiam_nafi, goud op WK atletiek! #London2017 — Kris Peeters (@peeters_kris1) 6 augustus 2017

wat een klasse, wat een gratie. Proficiat @thiam_nafi — John Crombez (@johncrombez) 6 augustus 2017

Proficiat Nafi Thiam. Prachtige atlete, prachtige prestatie! 🏅🏆 — Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) 6 augustus 2017

Mademoiselle, madame, tout ceci n'enlève en rien la force et l'élégance de sa performance - que je souhaitais et espérais pouvoir féliciter — Laurette Onkelinx (@LOnkelinx) 6 augustus 2017

Congrats @thiam_nafi for winning the gold medal at the #IAAFWorlds🥇😃💪 Enjoy this unique moment! pic.twitter.com/gQu3H5ZlIe — BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) 6 augustus 2017