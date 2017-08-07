BV's feliciteren gouden Nafi Thiam, ook Theo Francken: "Prachtige atlete"

Een greep uit de Belgische tweets:
Yes @thiam_nafi ! Félicitations! Force est de constater que le Belge en Angleterre ça marche du tonnerre. #Gold #London2017— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 6 augustus 2017
Congrats @thiam_nafi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #gold— Steven Defour (@StevenDefour) 6 augustus 2017
Congratulations @thiam_nafi another amazing performance #belgium #WorldChampionships2017 #London2017— Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) 6 augustus 2017
World Champion @thiam_nafi !! Congratulations on your well-deserved victory. Stunning performance ! 🔝🇧🇪🥇 #WorldAthletics #London2017— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 6 augustus 2017
Wauw!! Another amazing performance by @thiam_nafi ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #London2017 #worldchampion— Evi Van Acker (@evivanacker) 6 augustus 2017
Great job @thiam_nafi ! First gold ever for 🇧🇪 on a World Championship in athletics! Sky is (not?) the limit ;) #🇧🇪— Emma Meesseman (@EmmaMeesseman) 6 augustus 2017
Proficiat @thiam_nafi !! #IAAFWorldChampionships #Londen2017— Sven Vanthourenhout (@svenvth) 6 augustus 2017
Voilà comment, même en vacances à l'étranger, on est tellement fier d'être belge 🇧🇪🇧🇪 @thiam_nafi 🏅— Rodrigo Beenkens (@RoBeenkens) 6 augustus 2017
Nothing short of amazing!! 😮 Congrats @thiam_nafi with this WC 🥇!! pic.twitter.com/09M3txKJr1— Valérie Courtois (@ValrieCourtois) 6 augustus 2017
She did it @thiam_nafi! Wat een atleet! #Wereldkampioen! Eerste Belg ooit. #WKLonden— Hanne Decoutere (@HanneDecoutere) 6 augustus 2017
Bravo Thiam Formidable vous venez de rëaliser un exploit Unique dans l'histoire de l'athlétisme Belge 👍🇧🇪👍.— verschueren michel (@verschuerenmic1) 6 augustus 2017
🇧🇪 Congratulations @thiam_nafi ! 💪 💜 #WorldChampion pic.twitter.com/wEyFydxQ1f— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 6 augustus 2017
Ze schrijft weer geschiedenis! Proficiat @thiam_nafi, goud op WK atletiek! #London2017— Kris Peeters (@peeters_kris1) 6 augustus 2017
EffeNAF Immens boNAFIde wereldtitel voor Belgische Nafi Thiam! Proficiat, @thiam_nafi !!#nafithiam #London2017 pic.twitter.com/FgJ9XlhVmT— Marc Van Ranst (@vanranstmarc) 6 augustus 2017
Wereldkampioen! Bravo, we zijn supertrots op je, @thiam_nafi 👏🏻 https://t.co/jqnvLHb79l— Gwendolyn Rutten (@RuttenGwendolyn) 6 augustus 2017
wat een klasse, wat een gratie. Proficiat @thiam_nafi— John Crombez (@johncrombez) 6 augustus 2017
Proficiat Nafi Thiam. Prachtige atlete, prachtige prestatie! 🏅🏆— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) 6 augustus 2017
Mademoiselle, madame, tout ceci n'enlève en rien la force et l'élégance de sa performance - que je souhaitais et espérais pouvoir féliciter— Laurette Onkelinx (@LOnkelinx) 6 augustus 2017
Congrats @thiam_nafi for winning the gold medal at the #IAAFWorlds🥇😃💪 Enjoy this unique moment! pic.twitter.com/gQu3H5ZlIe— BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) 6 augustus 2017
Proficiat @thiam_nafi : Rio, London, .... the whole world is yours! 👏🏾 https://t.co/mfCZAIFoid— Steven Decraene (@stevencraneTV) 6 augustus 2017