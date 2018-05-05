Hannes: "Dopingonderzoek is grote grap overal ter wereld in elke sport"

Pieter-Jan Hannes is een specialist van de 1.500 meter.

do 03/05/2018 - 12:36 De dopingplas van de Keniaanse 1.500m-kampioen Kiprop zorgt voor beroering in de atletiekwereld. Ook bij zijn concurrenten. De Canadees Charles Philipert-Thiboutot is boos, Pieter-Jan Hannes reageert op zijn collega met weinig vertrouwen in de dopinginstanties: "Alleen moreel kompas kan atleet van doping houden."

Philipert-Thiboutot nam voor Canada deel aan de 1.500 meter in Rio 2016. De man is boos: "Ik wil niet alle Kenianen over dezelfde kam scheren, maar ik hoorde erg verontrustende dingen over hun dopingmanagement (of het gebrek eraan). Er zijn strengere onderzoeken nodig."

Pieter-Jan Hannes diende hem van antwoord: "Dopingonderzoek is een grote grap over heel de wereld in elke sport. Niet alleen in Kenia. Je kunt het modernste laboratorium in Kenia installeren, het zal niets veranderen. Er is momenteel maar 1 ding dat atleten van doping kan afhouden: en dat is ons eigen morele kompas, niet de antidopingagentschappen."

