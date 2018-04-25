Kenia boven in Londen: Kipchoge en Cheruiyot winnen prestigieuze marathon

What an incredible set of races at the 2018 Virgin Money @LondonMarathon!



Our attention switches to the thousands of runners out there on the course all with their own incredible stories! #LondonMarathon #SpiritofLondon pic.twitter.com/LG7KwxwKBu — London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) 22 april 2018

ELITE MEN'S RACE | 🏁@EliudKipchoge 🇰🇪 STORMS TO VICTORY IN THE ELITE MEN'S RACE AT THE 2018 VIRGIN MONEY LONDON MARATHON! 🎉🎈



He promised us a beautiful race and he delivered! #LondonMarathon #SpiritofLondon pic.twitter.com/ZX0C1bem4v — London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) 22 april 2018

ELITE MEN'S RACE | 🇬🇧



NEW BRITISH MARATHON RECORD FOR @Mo_Farah!



Sir Mo had to dig deep, but he holds on to finish third! 👏👏👏#LondonMarathon #SpiritOfLondon pic.twitter.com/QOxhmqNn1g — London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) 22 april 2018

