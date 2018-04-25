Kenia boven in Londen: Kipchoge en Cheruiyot winnen prestigieuze marathon

Kipchoge is de beste van een elitegroepje in het centrum van Londen.

zo 22/04/2018 - 13:44 De marathon van Londen is gewonnen door olympische kampioen Eliud Kipchoge bij de mannen en Vivian Cheruiyot bij de vrouwen. Cheruiyot liep vorig jaar pas haar eerste marathon. Pogingen om de wereldrecords scherper te stellen, mislukten.

Voor olympisch kampioen Eliud Kipchoge is het al de derde eindzege in Londen. Hij liep de 42,195 kilometer in 2u04'17". Een elitegroepje was lange tijd op schema om het wereldrecord van 2u02'57" te verbeteren, maar in het slot kon Kipchoge het verschroeiende tempo niet aanhouden.

De Ethiopiër Tola Shura Kitata werd tweede in 2u05'00". Mo Farah liep in 2u06'32" met een Brits record naar de derde plaats. Het vorige record van de Britten stond met 2u07'13" op naam van Steve Jones.

Bij de vrouwen gingen de bloemen naar de Keniaanse Vivian Cheruiyot, die finishte in een persoonlijk record van 2u18'31". Vorig jaar liep ze op 33-jarige leeftijd haar eerste marathon. Voorheen schitterde ze op de 5.000 en 10.000 meter, met onder meer vier wereldtitels en vier olympische medailles.

Cheruiyots landgenote Brigid Kosgei werd tweede in 2u20'13". Tadelech Bekele (2u21'30") uit Ethiopië vervolledigde het podium.

Titelverdedigster en drievoudig winnares Mary Keitany deed een poging om het wereldrecord van Paula Radcliffe te verbeteren. 30 kilometer lang leek dat erin te zitten, maar daarna was ze aan het einde van haar Latijn. Keitany werd uiteindelijk vijfde.

