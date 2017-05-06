Keniaan Kipchoge loopt snelste marathon aller tijden in 2u00'24"

Drie Afrikanen kwamen vanochtend voor dag en dauw, om 5.45u om precies te zijn, aan de start van de marathon in Monza. Het experiment om voor het eerst 42,195 kilometer in minder dan 2 uur te lopen was een minutieus voorbereide stunt van sportgigant Nike.
Naast Eliud Kipchoge verschenen ook de Ethiopiër Lelisa Desisa, vicewereldkampioen van 2013, en de Eritreeër Zersenay Tadese aan de witte lijn. Het trio kreeg hulp van een aantal hazen en een voor hen rijdende elektrische auto die precies het gewenste tempo aanhield.
Desisa kraakte als eerste, kort erna gevolgd door Tadese. De snelste van de drie was niet geheel verrassend Eliud Kipchoge, de olympische kampioen van Rio de Janeiro. Na 35 kilometer lag hij 5 seconden achter op het schema en na 40 kilometer 18 seconden.
De 32-jarige Kipchoge strandde uiteindelijk in 2 uur en 24 seconden. Net niet onder de 2 uur dus, maar wel een prestatie van formaat en de snelste marathon in de geschiedenis.
Door de aard van het evenement geldt de tijd niet als wereldrecord, omdat een toptijd alleen in een officiële marathon met alle daaraan verbonden eisen gelopen kan worden. Het wereldrecord is in handen van de Keniaan Dennis Kimetto, die in 2014 in Berlijn 2u02'57" op de tabellen zette.
"Te gek"
De marathon van Monza kon op het internet bekeken worden in een livestream. Er werd getwitterd dat het een lieve lust was, veelal met de hashtag #breaking2. De rode draad in de ontelbare tweets: "inspirerend, fantastisch, geweldig, ongelofelijk, proficiat, geschiedenis, te gek".
