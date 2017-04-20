Olympische medaillewinnaar Germaine Mason sterft in motorongeluk

Germaine Mason was op weg naar Kingston, de hoofdstad van Jamaica, toen hij de controle verloor over zijn motor. Hij was op slag dood.
Mason is de nationale recordhouder hoogspringen van Jamaica, maar in 2006 emigreerde hij naar Groot-Brittannië. Voor dat land behaalde hij zilver in Peking. Mason werd amper 34 jaar.
