Olympische medaillewinnaar Germaine Mason sterft in motorongeluk

Germaine Mason won zilver op de Spelen van Peking.

do 20/04/2017 - 18:15 Germaine Mason, de zilveren medaille van Peking in het hoogspringen, is in Jamaica om het leven gekomen bij een motorongeluk. Mason veroverde zilver voor Groot-Brittannië, maar werd geboren in Jamaica.

Germaine Mason was op weg naar Kingston, de hoofdstad van Jamaica, toen hij de controle verloor over zijn motor. Hij was op slag dood.

Mason is de nationale recordhouder hoogspringen van Jamaica, maar in 2006 emigreerde hij naar Groot-Brittannië. Voor dat land behaalde hij zilver in Peking. Mason werd amper 34 jaar.