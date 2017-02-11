VIDEO: Zagré komt beetje dichter bij Belgisch indoorrecord van Berings

  • Anne Zagré (archieffoto) liep 8"00 rond in de Duitse hoofdstad.

vr 10/02/2017 - 20:55 Op een zaalwedstrijd in Berlijn (Dui) heeft Anne Zagré voor meer dan 12.000 toeschouwers een persoonlijk record gelopen op de 60 meter horden. In de finale eindigde onze landgenote als zesde in 8"00.

Met haar tijd van 8 seconden rond pitste Zagré drie honderdste seconde af van de 8"03 die ze op 21 februari 2015 in Gent gelopen had.

Het Belgische record staat sinds maart 2009 met 7"92 op naam van Eline Berings. Die prestatie leverde Berings destijds in Turijn Europees goud op.

De vorige beste tijd van het seizoen stond voor Zagré op 8"08. Daarmee kwalificeerde de 26-jarige Brusselse zich al voor het EK, dat van 3 tot 5 maart in Belgrado (Ser) plaatsvindt.

De race van Zagré in Berlijn:

PB selfie 😊✌. Ran 8'00 tonight, happy with my new PB. " Fall 7 times, stand up 8 !" #happy#hurdles#teamAZ#believeinyou

Een foto die is geplaatst door Anne Zagré☀️ (@anne.zagre) op

