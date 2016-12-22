Van der Plaetsen introduceert nieuw onderdeel tienkamp: de handstand

Handstand saturday! 6 weeks ago I started a new rehab program for my elbow (which has been a problem for 1,5 years). Dissatisfied with the standard way of rehab (read: Boring as hell!) I decided to go all out on gymnastic and acrobatic exercises! Not just to fix my elbow, but also to improve shoulder strength, shoulder mobility and overall coordination. At first I could hardly manage the pain and tightness in my elbow, but now after 6 weeks, my elbow is better than with any of the previous rehab programs I did. Best thing about it is that i'm having more fun than ever, which gets me in a good mood for the rest of my training! Why do boring core exercises, when you can do functional core AND have fun? 📷: @juandeswardt #rehab #Training #HTC10 #Handstand #Gymnastics
Alternatief revalidatieprogramma
"Ik heb al anderhalf jaar last van mijn elleboog. Zes weken geleden ben ik met een nieuw revalidatieprogramma begonnen", legt Thomas Van der Plaetsen uit op zijn Instagram.
"In het klassieke programma had ik geen zin (lees: veel te saai). Daarom doe ik aan gymnastiek en acrobatie! Niet alleen voor mijn elleboog, maar ook voor mijn schouder en mijn coördinatie."
"Met mijn elleboog gaat het nu veel beter. Waarom zou ik nog saaie oefeningen doen als je ook plezier kan maken?"