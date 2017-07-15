Jonge Belg Vanhuys is 13e op WK in open water

  • De race vond plaats op het Balatonmeer.

za 15/07/2017 - 16:25 Op het WK zwemmen in Boedapest is Logan Vanhuys dertiende geworden op de 5 kilometer in open water. Onze 20-jarige landgenoot had bijna 23 seconden achterstand op winnaar Marc-Antoine Olivier.

 De Fransman Marc-Antoine Olivier heeft zich zaterdag in het Hongaarse Balatonmeer tot wereldkampioen gekroond op de 5 kilometer.

De 21-jarige Olivier, brons op de Olympische Spelen in Rio de Janeiro, bleef in de Italiaan Mario Sanzullo en de Brit Timothy Shuttleworth voor.

Logan Vanhuys was de enige Belg aan de start. Op zijn eerste grote internationale toernooi deed hij het niet onaardig. Hij tikte uiteindelijk als dertiende aan.

Uitslag:

  1. Marc-Antoine Olivier (Fra) 54'31"40
  2. Mario Sanzullo (Ita) 54'32"10
  3. Timothy Shuttleworth (GBr) 54'42"10
  4. Kirill Abrosimov (Rus) 54'45"90
  5. Fernando Ponte (Bra) 54'47"10
  6. Andrea Manzi (Ita) 54'47"60
  7. Kristof Rasovszky (Hon) 54'47"60
  8. Logan Fontaine (Fra) 54'47"90
  9. Vitaliy Choedijakov (Kaz) 54'48"10
  10. David Heron (VSt) 54'48"20
  11. Chad Ho (ZAf) 54'48"60
  12. Krzysztof Pielowski (Pol) 54'52"00
  13. Logan Vanhuys 54'54"30