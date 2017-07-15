Jonge Belg Vanhuys is 13e op WK in open water

De Fransman Marc-Antoine Olivier heeft zich zaterdag in het Hongaarse Balatonmeer tot wereldkampioen gekroond op de 5 kilometer.
De 21-jarige Olivier, brons op de Olympische Spelen in Rio de Janeiro, bleef in de Italiaan Mario Sanzullo en de Brit Timothy Shuttleworth voor.
Logan Vanhuys was de enige Belg aan de start. Op zijn eerste grote internationale toernooi deed hij het niet onaardig. Hij tikte uiteindelijk als dertiende aan.
Uitslag:
- Marc-Antoine Olivier (Fra) 54'31"40
- Mario Sanzullo (Ita) 54'32"10
- Timothy Shuttleworth (GBr) 54'42"10
- Kirill Abrosimov (Rus) 54'45"90
- Fernando Ponte (Bra) 54'47"10
- Andrea Manzi (Ita) 54'47"60
- Kristof Rasovszky (Hon) 54'47"60
- Logan Fontaine (Fra) 54'47"90
- Vitaliy Choedijakov (Kaz) 54'48"10
- David Heron (VSt) 54'48"20
- Chad Ho (ZAf) 54'48"60
- Krzysztof Pielowski (Pol) 54'52"00
- Logan Vanhuys 54'54"30
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS @finabp2017 Logan Vanhuys prend la 13e place en 5km eau libre à ses 1ier Mondiaux à Budapest! Super résultat!!! Bravo!!! pic.twitter.com/ZHdb6Pe0cD— Ronald Claes (@ronaldclaesFFBN) 15 juli 2017