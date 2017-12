Zeilrace neemt bocht: jury geeft zege van Wild Oats XI aan LDV Comanche

Breaking: Wild Oats XI had to keep clear, failed to keep clear while tacking, Oats did not do turn. Decision is penalised by one hour. Comanche is line honours winner.

Mark Richards: “We are very disappointed but I can see the jury’s point of view....Everyone’s a genius in hindsight. We made or decisions and have to live with them today. We’ll get back up on the horse.”

Sandy Oatley: "We'd like to congratulate Jim Cooney on the win."