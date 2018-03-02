Schoeman wint 1e World Triathlon Series, Van Riel maakt schuiver

Van Riel valt
De Belgische ploeg keek uit naar de seizoensopener, maar na de 750 meter zwemmen, 20 km fietsen en 5 km lopen bleek de tegenstand in de regen toch veel sterker.
De zege ging naar de Zuid-Afrikaan Henri Schoeman. Die kon nog maar als 2e atleet in de geschiedenis van de WTS als eerste doorkomen na het zwemmen, het fietsen én het lopen.
De bronzenmedaillewinnaar van Rio 2016 ging er alleen vandoor in het fietsen en hield aan de streep 6 seconden over op de Spaanse topper Mario Mola. De Fransman Vincent Luis mocht op 22 seconden mee op het podium.
Van Riel, zesde in Rio, was 31e op 2'23" van Schoeman. Hij kwam als 8e uit het water, maar verloor een pak tijd in het fietsen. Hij ging onderuit in de eerste bocht en vond daarna moeilijk zijn ritme. Met de 11e tijd van alle lopers kon hij toch nog oprukken. Jelle Geens kwam ook ten val met de fiets en gaf op. Claire Michel kwam als 35e uit het water, maar klom nog naar de 20e stek tijdens het lopen.
This is where the race ended for me.. 😣 After a very good swim I went on the bike course in 8th position. Unfortunately I went down in the very first corner. I got back on my bike and was still in good position but I slipped at least 10 more times.. Unfortunately I had no chance on this course with these tyres, and came in T2 in 40th place more then 2 minutes behind the first guys. I had a good run especially because I had to run alone in a lost position. 31st place in the end. A lot more was possible on a normal day.. Very unhappy with the result but also very hungry for the next races!! 😁👊 . 🎬: @pstriathlon . #givesyouwings #sportoase #beatyesterday #cecemel #team185 #MHMotivational #topsportdefensie #sportersbelevenmeer
Uitslag:
Mannen:
01. Henri Schoeman (ZAf), in 57'03"
02. Mario Mola (Spa) op 6"
03. Vincent Luis (Fra) - 22"
31. Marten Van Riel - 2'23"
36. Christophe De Keyser - 2'32"
41. Erwin Vanderplancke - 2'56"
44. Jonathan Wayaffe - 4'03"
Opgave: Jelle Geens
Vrouwen:
01. Rachel Klamer (Ned), in 1u00'43"
02. Jessica Learmonth (GBr) op 13"
03. Natalie van Coevorden (Aus) - 16"
20. Claire Michel - 2'03"
Beelden van de wedstrijd:
Victory fist pump! 👊🤜— TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) 2 maart 2018
Congrats to @H_Schoeman on his #WTSAbuDhabi gold! pic.twitter.com/kWC6afxM7x
.@H_Schoeman takes the gold! His first #WTSAbuDhabi victory and only second WTS gold of his career! 3/3 today, he crushed it! pic.twitter.com/ZvVlyii3uz— TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) 2 maart 2018
Champagne 🍾 roasts for the first men’s podium of 2018! The #WTSAbuDhabi podium: @H_Schoeman @mariomola @vincentluistri pic.twitter.com/fVrdAUgHuv— TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) 2 maart 2018
First time WTS victory for @rachelklamer as she gets the #WTSAbuDhabi gold! pic.twitter.com/XblFaCTFqd— TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) 2 maart 2018