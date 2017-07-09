Bart Aernouts triomfeert in triatlon van Roth

UNBELIEVABLE (x2)! Your #ChallengeRoth2017 winner: @bartaernouts! Great performance 🏆🥇💪 pic.twitter.com/VFfew6QmIq— BMCEtixxTriathlon (@BMCEtixxTri) 9 juli 2017
#ChallengeRoth Your 2017 champion is @bartaernouts pic.twitter.com/FGq0XhZRcJ— Challenge Roth (@ChallengeRoth1) 9 juli 2017
Top 10 of the men finish— Challenge Roth (@ChallengeRoth1) 9 juli 2017
1. Aernouts +00:00 07:59:07
2. Dr. Skipper +03:54 08:03:00
3. Clavel +05:47 08:04:53
4. Bracht +07:55 08:07:01
5. Bozzone +12:28 08:11:34
6. Kahlefeldt +13:48 08:12:55
7. Allan +15:37 08:14:43
8. Deisenhofer +17:23 08:16:29