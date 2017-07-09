Bart Aernouts triomfeert in triatlon van Roth

Bart Aernouts viert in Roth. Bart Aernouts viert in Roth.

Triatleet Bart Aernouts heeft de Challenge Roth op zijn naam geschreven. De Belg dook in Duitsland onder de kaap van de 8 uur: 7u59'07". Aernouts had bijna vier minuten voorsprong op de Brit Joe Skipper, de Duitser Maurice Clavel was derde. Aernouts was eerder dit seizoen ook al de beste in de Ironman van Lanzarote.