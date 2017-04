Overval kost Frederik Van Lierde een mooie uitslag in Zuid-Afrika

Disappointing 7th @IMSouthAfrica Last week's incident left its marks which I tried to ignore. Back pain/headache obstructed me all day (1/2) pic.twitter.com/T8sqAE51nC — Frederik Van Lierde (@fvanlierde) 2 april 2017

to develop my power. My perseverance brought me to the finish line. Congrats to the champions and all the finishers! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/AoCO4GsLeD — Frederik Van Lierde (@fvanlierde) 2 april 2017

What a brilliant performance! 🇨🇭💥 @danielaryf is your new IRONMAN African Champion! #IMAfricanChamps pic.twitter.com/YdAmIrP6oq — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) 2 april 2017