O'Sullivan op recordjacht met vijfde toernooizege dit seizoen

🗣 "This seems a very difficult shot to me."



... Not for @ronnieo147 💪#LadbrokesSnooker pic.twitter.com/8Nio4ypNyA — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) 25 maart 2018

😯😯😯 WHAT a clearance that was!



The frame is never safe when @ronnieo147 is about.#LadbrokesSnooker pic.twitter.com/Avp1d46VQR — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) 25 maart 2018

💬 "You could stand there for eternity and never do that again."



To not only find the gap on the way down, but on the way back as well...#LadbrokesSnooker pic.twitter.com/LOOfpV0bGX — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) 25 maart 2018

📡 That could be another hammer blow for Shaun Murphy's hopes. A superb clearance of 92 has seen @ronnieo147 extend his lead to 7-3. #LadbrokesSnooker pic.twitter.com/5aalFRn1ci — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) 25 maart 2018

The Winning Moment 🏆| @ronnieo147 has now won his fifth ranking crown of the campaign and matched the record for most ranking titles in a single season.#LadbrokesSnooker pic.twitter.com/LiAeXsPAep — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) 25 maart 2018