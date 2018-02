Williams verpulvert Dott in finale German Masters

"I'm lost for words." 💬



🏆 @markwil147 thumps Graeme Dott 9-1 to win his 20th ranking title - some performance from a player continuing to flourish in his forties!



He wins the 2018 D88 German Masters, bagging the £80,000 top prize and climbing to #7 in the world rankings! pic.twitter.com/2OWPaeMPlY