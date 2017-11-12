VIDEO: Geen droomfinale voor Brecel na remonte van Murphy

Luca Brecel had zich voor de halve finales geplaatst door in één dag tijd zowel Judd Trump als wereldkampioen Mark Selby te verslaan. Ook tegen Shaun Murphy haalde Brecel aanvankelijk een hoog niveau.
Brecel had Murphy enkele maanden geleden nog verslagen in de finale van het China Championship en leek ook nu weer in zijn sas tegen de ex-wereldkampioen. Brecel was op weg naar een 4-1-voorsprong, maar een foutje op roze kostte hem alsnog het frame.
Brecel won nog wel het volgende frame, maar daarna was zijn rijk uit. Met twee stevige breaks trok hij de stand eerst gelijk om vervolgens ook in twee spannende frames telkens aan het langste eind te trekken.
Zo is het Murphy en Brecel die morgen de finale mag spelen tegen publiekslieveling Ronnie O'Sullivan. Voor O'Sullivan zou het zijn 3e eindzege zijn in 5 jaar.
VIDEO: Hoogtepunten uit Brecel-Murphy
BRECEL AHEAD: The young Belgian gets off to a perfect start in the @188BET @ChampOfChamps semi-final against Shaun Murphy. He leads 1-0.— ChampionofChampions (@ChampOfChamps) 11 november 2017
Watch LIVE on @ITV4 now. pic.twitter.com/kuWxQrGMNb
GREAT SHOT: A superb shot from @Magician147 in the 7th frame set him on his way to the first century break (131) of the match @188BET @ChampOfChamps— ChampionofChampions (@ChampOfChamps) 11 november 2017
He trails Brecel 4-3 and is still very much in this tie! pic.twitter.com/LzphFPMw1z
MURPHY AHEAD: For the first time this match, @Magician147 takes the lead (5-4). Can Brecel break the curse and take it to a decider or is Murphy winning the next one? pic.twitter.com/FR4fQgUA9x— ChampionofChampions (@ChampOfChamps) 11 november 2017
MURPHY WINS: A tense 10th frame sees @Magician147 clinch the match, a fantastic comeback from 4-2 down means he will face @ronnieo147 in the @188BET @ChampOfChamps final tomorrow @RicohArena - it's going to be a big one! pic.twitter.com/Jld96jjZdL— ChampionofChampions (@ChampOfChamps) 11 november 2017