VIDEO: Geen droomfinale voor Brecel na remonte van Murphy

  • Luca Brecel kan terugblikken op een mooie week.

Luca Brecel kan terugblikken op een mooie week.

za 11/11/2017 - 23:05 Luca Brecel heeft een 4-2-voorsprong uit handen gegeven tegen Shaun Murphy in zijn halve finale van de Champion of Champions. Brecel mist zo een finale tegen Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Luca Brecel had zich voor de halve finales geplaatst door in één dag tijd zowel Judd Trump als wereldkampioen Mark Selby te verslaan. Ook tegen Shaun Murphy haalde Brecel aanvankelijk een hoog niveau.

Brecel had Murphy enkele maanden geleden nog verslagen in de finale van het China Championship en leek ook nu weer in zijn sas tegen de ex-wereldkampioen. Brecel was op weg naar een 4-1-voorsprong, maar een foutje op roze kostte hem alsnog het frame.

Brecel won nog wel het volgende frame, maar daarna was zijn rijk uit. Met twee stevige breaks trok hij de stand eerst gelijk om vervolgens ook in twee spannende frames telkens aan het langste eind te trekken.

Zo is het Murphy en Brecel die morgen de finale mag spelen tegen publiekslieveling Ronnie O'Sullivan. Voor O'Sullivan zou het zijn 3e eindzege zijn in 5 jaar.

VIDEO: Hoogtepunten uit Brecel-Murphy