De Belgische rugbymannen verloren hun eerste wedstrijd.
- België niet opgewassen tegen Georgië De Black Devils (WR-26) hebben hun start gemist op het Europe Championship, de belangrijkste Europese rugbycompetitie na het Zeslandentoernooi. Op de Heizel verloren de Belgische rugbymannen met duidelijke cijfers van Georgië (WR-12): 6-31. 17:24 ◀
-
Bekijk de tweede helft:17:24 ◀
REPLAY 2nd HALF BELGIUM / GEORGIA - RUGBY... by RugbyEurope
-
Bekijk de eerste helft:17:21 ◀
REPLAY 1st HALF BELGIUM / GEORGIA - RUGBY... by RugbyEurope
- 17:13 ◀
-
Georgia 🇬🇪 don't miss its start in #RugbyEurope Championship #REC2017 winning in Belgium 🇧🇪 31-6, with bonus point. Congrats to both team ! pic.twitter.com/eWuAXZyy13— Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) 11 februari 2017
-
Stand17:08 ◀
M W G V +/- ptn 1. Georgië 1 1 0 0 31-6 5 2. Duitsland 1 1 0 0 41-38 4 3. Roemenië 1 0 0 1 38-41 1 4. BELGIE 1 0 0 1 6-31 0 5. Rusland 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 6. Spanje 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
- Black Devils in Europe Championship De Black Devils, de Belgische rugbymannen, nemen dit voorjaar deel aan het Europe Championship, na het Zeslandentoernooi de belangrijkste competitie in Europa. Op deze pagina volgen we de prestaties van onze nationale ploeg. 17:08 ◀
- 11 februari 17:08 ◀
Programma België
|België
|Georgië
|6-31
|België
|Rusland
|18/02
|Duitsland
|België
|04/03
|België
|Roemenië
|11/03
|Spanje
|België
|18/03
