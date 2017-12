Atletendorpen Winterspelen in Pyeongchang zijn helemaal klaar

The Athletes Villages for #PyeongChang2018 are complete! There will be various facilities operated for the athletes' convenience during the Games-time. See you soon in Pyeongchang!😆 #Olympics #athletes #village



"내 집같이 편안한 #2018평창 #선수촌!🏠"#준공 #평창 #강릉 #집 pic.twitter.com/XsYT7vtJQc