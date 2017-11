Anak Verhoeven wordt 3e in eindstand van Wereldbeker muurklimmen

Janja Garnbret wins in front of her home crowd in Kranj! 9 #IFSCwc victories this season! pic.twitter.com/eaXfCLaMjD — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) 12 november 2017

Back-to-back Lead #IFSCwc legends climbing in Kranj, Mina Markovic and Jain Kim, and Kim sets a new high point on the women's final route! pic.twitter.com/WY4BD9Eo6U — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) 12 november 2017

Great Britain's @Mollytheclimber at the top of the results right now! Another great climb here in Kranj #IFSCwc pic.twitter.com/OuYP9uLxnQ — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) 12 november 2017