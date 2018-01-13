AKC bijt in het zand in de finale van de Europe Cup

Al vrij snel werd duidelijk dat AKC in de finale achter de feiten zou aanhollen. De Belgische kampioen kon tot 9-9 nog gelijke tred houden, maar moest zijn opponent - ook de titelhouder - daarna laten gaan.
In de tweede helft kon AKC zijn achterstand nog verkleinen tot 2 punten, maar met een stevige eindsprint trok TOP duidelijk het laken naar zich toe: 28-21.
Sinds 1999 staan in de finale van de Europe Cup telkens een Belgisch en Nederlands team tegenover elkaar, nooit trok een Belgische club aan het langste eind. Catbavrienden was in 1998 de laatste Belgische winnaar van de Europe Cup.
Tweets over de finale:
End of the IKF #ECUP2018 FINAL: TOP/Solar Compleet (NED) 28 - AKC/LUMA (BEL) 21— Korfball.org - IKF (@korfball) 13 januari 2018
#ECUP2018 Silver medal: AKC/LUMA#korfball #korfbal #corfebol #korfbol #ECUP18 pic.twitter.com/4B8ip7W72j— Korfball.org - IKF (@korfball) 13 januari 2018