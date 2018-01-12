VIDEO: België is al zeker van halve finales op EK indoor hockey

  • De Belgen vieren hun zege tegen Rusland.

vr 12/01/2018 - 22:04 België heeft zich op de eerste dag van het EK indoor hockey in Antwerpen verzekerd van een plaats bij de laatste vier. Het won zijn twee groepsmatchen tegen Rusland en Zwitserland. Zaterdagmiddag spelen de Belgen in groep B nog tegen vice-Europees kampioen Oostenrijk. De halve finales staan zaterdagavond op het programma.

Rusland - België:

Zwitserland - België:

Groep B

Rusland België 1-5
Zwitserland België 1-2
Oostenrijk België zat