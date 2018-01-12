VIDEO: België is al zeker van halve finales op EK indoor hockey

Rusland - België:
RUS 0-1 BEL Brilliant counter from Belgium to open the scoring with Zimmer applying the finish #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/OMIBCvyIk0— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
RUS 1-1 BEL Zhirkov with a hard flick to level things up #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/5KduDtpn8K— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
RUS 1-2 BEL Belgium are straight back into the lead with another quick counter #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/YQymHL36QR— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
RUS 1-3 BEL The lead is doubled with a nice PC flick #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/F4lhFMcr9Z— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
RUS 1-4 BEL Pangrazio seals the win for the host nation #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/w8pNzp1qxA— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
Zwitserland - België:
SUI 1-0 BEL Keller gives the Swiss side the lead, finishing off a lovely team move #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/gor55dnHxd— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
SUI 1-1 BEL A delicate touch from Maraite draws the scores level #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/pH85NlYsog— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
SUI 1-2 BEL Belgium take the lead with a great first time finish from Dykmans #EHI2018 pic.twitter.com/4GM3yQ8w6x— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) 12 januari 2018
Groep B
|Rusland
|België
|1-5
|Zwitserland
|België
|1-2
|Oostenrijk
|België
|zat