  België had geen moeite met Egypte.

World League hockey (mannen) • live berichtgeving

 

Programma groep A

Nieuw-Zeeland Frankrijk 3-3
Spanje Japan 2-1
Australië Frankrijk 11/07
Nieuw-Zeeland Japan 11/07
Japan Frankrijk 13/07
Spanje Australië 13/07
Frankrijk Spanje 15/07
Nieuw-Zeeland Australië 15/07
Australië Japan 17/07
Spanje Nieuw-Zeeland 17/07

Programma groep B

België Egypte 10-0
Zuid-Afrika Ierland 9/07
Duitsland Egypte 11/07
België Ierland 11/07 18u
Ierland Egypte 13/07
Zuid-Afrika Duitsland 13/07
Egypte Zuid-Afrika 15/07
België Duitsland 15/07 18u
Duitsland Ierland 17/07
Zuid-Afrika België 17/07 18u

Stand in groep A

    M W G V +/- ptn
1. Spanje 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
2. Frankrijk 1 0 1 0 3-3 1
3. Nieuw-Zeeland 1 0 1 0 3-3 1
4. Australië 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Japan 1 0 0 1 1-2 0

Stand in groep B

    M W G V +/- ptn
1. België 1 1 0 0 10-0 3
2. Duitsland            
3. Ierland            
4. Zuid-Afrika            
5. Egypte 1 0 0 1 0-10 0