België had geen moeite met Egypte.
World League hockey (mannen) • live berichtgeving
Mens #HWL2017 @hockeybe v #EGY https://t.co/GDkpubQ7IO pic.twitter.com/VYo7xldHWO— FIH (@FIH_Hockey) 9 juli 2017
De tien doelpuntenmakers:17:39 ◀
End of game 1 and first big win for BEL. End score 10-0. See you tomorrow at 6pm for 2nd game against IRE #HWL2017 #belegy #RoadToWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1S8tYVKS4U— Belgian Red Lions (@BELRedLions) 9 juli 2017
- België-Egypte: 10-0 De Belgische hockeymannen zijn foutloos begonnen aan de halve finales van de World League. In hun eerste duel in groep B waren ze meer dan een maatje te sterk voor Egypte. De score liep op tot 10 tegen 0. België komt zo op kop in zijn groep. De top vier van elke poule stoot door naar de kwartfinales. 17:39 ◀
- Zondag: match 1 17:38 ◀
Programma groep A
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Frankrijk
|3-3
|Spanje
|Japan
|2-1
|Australië
|Frankrijk
|11/07
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Japan
|11/07
|Japan
|Frankrijk
|13/07
|Spanje
|Australië
|13/07
|Frankrijk
|Spanje
|15/07
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Australië
|15/07
|Australië
|Japan
|17/07
|Spanje
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|17/07
Programma groep B
|België
|Egypte
|10-0
|Zuid-Afrika
|Ierland
|9/07
|Duitsland
|Egypte
|11/07
|België
|Ierland
|11/07 18u
|Ierland
|Egypte
|13/07
|Zuid-Afrika
|Duitsland
|13/07
|Egypte
|Zuid-Afrika
|15/07
|België
|Duitsland
|15/07 18u
|Duitsland
|Ierland
|17/07
|Zuid-Afrika
|België
|17/07 18u
Stand in groep A
|M
|W
|G
|V
|+/-
|ptn
|1.
|Spanje
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|2.
|Frankrijk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3-3
|1
|3.
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3-3
|1
|4.
|Australië
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
Stand in groep B
|M
|W
|G
|V
|+/-
|ptn
|1.
|België
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10-0
|3
|2.
|Duitsland
|3.
|Ierland
|4.
|Zuid-Afrika
|5.
|Egypte
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-10
|0