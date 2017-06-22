- @PHDPH.com
De Red Panthers gingen strijdend onderuit.
World League hockey in Brussel (v) • live berichtgeving
-
Stand in groep B21:50 ◀
M W G V +/- ptn 1. Australië (FIH-4) 2 2 0 0 4-0 6 2. Spanje (FIH-10) 2 1 0 1 3-2 3 3. Nieuw-Zeeland (FIH-5) 1 1 0 0 1-0 3 4. BELGIE (FIH-14) 1 0 0 1 0-1 0 5. Maleisië (FIH-22) 2 0 0 3 1-6 0
- België-Australië: 0-1 De Red Panthers zijn met een nipte nederlaag aan de halve finales van de World League begonnen. Al voor de rust stond de eindscore op het bord: 0-1. Morgan had na dertien minuten de score geopend voor Australië. Na de rust kwamen de Belgen erg scherp uit de kleedkamer. Ze namen de Australische doelvrouw geregeld onder vuur, maar Lynch gaf geen krimp. Ook in en spannende slotfase, met een strafcorner en enkele uitstekende kansen, konden de Belgen geen gelijkspel meet uit de brand slepen. 21:46 ◀
-
What a first very strong performance from our Panthers tonight... what a pity, you deserved so much more 0-1 #belaus #hwl2017 pic.twitter.com/4gASL7PTFT— Red P_nthers (@BELRedPanthers) 22 juni 2017
- België-Australië 21:40 ◀
-
Programma groep B17:10 ◀
Australië Maleisië 3-0 Nieuw-Zeeland Spanje 1-0 Spanje Maleisië 3-1 BELGIE Australië 0-1 Nieuw-Zeeland Australië zat 14u Maleisië BELGIE zat 16u Australië Spanje zon 14u BELGIE Nieuw-Zeeland zon 16u Nieuw-Zeeland Maleisië din 16u BELGIE Spanje din 20u
- 17:09 ◀
-
Here is the selection of the players for the Fintro Hockey World League in Brussels in few days... #hockeybe #WL2017 pic.twitter.com/5GaGs2tBaN— Red P_nthers (@BELRedPanthers) 7 juni 2017
- 17:08 ◀
- Inzet: finale en WK-tickets De top 4 plaatst zich voor de finale van de World League in Auckland (18-26 november). Als gastland Nieuw-Zeeland niet bij de eerste 4 eindigt, gaat alleen de hoogst geplaatste 4e over de twee halve finales naar de finale. Het toernooi geldt ook als kwalificatietoernooi voor het WK 2018. Een plaats in de kwartfinales kan al volstaan voor een WK-ticket. 17:07 ◀
- World League in Brussel Het Belgische vrouwenteam speelt in de World League Hockey tegen de wereldtop. Donderdag beginnen de Red Panthers voor eigen publiek tegen Australië. Het toernooi vindt plaats in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe. 17:07 ◀
- Vooraf 17:06 ◀
Programma groep B
|Australië
|Maleisië
|3-0
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Spanje
|1-0
|Spanje
|Maleisië
|3-1
|BELGIE
|Australië
|0-1
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Australië
|zat 14u
|Maleisië
|BELGIE
|zat 16u
|Australië
|Spanje
|zon 14u
|BELGIE
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|zon 16u
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Maleisië
|din 16u
|BELGIE
|Spanje
|din 20u
Programma groep A
|China
|Italië
|2-2
|Nederland
|Schotland
|4-0
|Zuid-Korea
|Italië
|don 14u
|China
|Zuid-Korea
|don 16u
|Zuid-Korea
|Nederland
|zat 18u
|Italië
|Schotland
|zat 20u
|China
|Nederland
|zon 18u
|Schotland
|Zuid-Korea
|zon 20u
|Zuid-Korea
|China
|din 14u
|Nederland
|Italië
|din 18u
Stand in groep B
|M
|W
|G
|V
|+/-
|ptn
|1.
|Australië (FIH-4)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4-0
|6
|2.
|Spanje (FIH-10)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3-2
|3
|3.
|Nieuw-Zeeland (FIH-5)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|4.
|BELGIE (FIH-14)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|5.
|Maleisië (FIH-22)
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1-6
|0
Stand groep A
|M
|W
|G
|V
|+/-
|ptn
|1.
|Nederland (FIH-1)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-0
|3
|2.
|China (FIH-8)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|3.
|Italië (FIH-16)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|4.
|Zuid-Korea (FIH-9)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|5.
|Schotland (FIH-17)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-4
|0