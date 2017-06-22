  • De Red Panthers gingen strijdend onderuit. @PHDPH.com

World League hockey in Brussel (v) • live berichtgeving

 

Programma groep B

Australië Maleisië 3-0
Nieuw-Zeeland Spanje 1-0
Spanje Maleisië 3-1
BELGIE Australië 0-1
Nieuw-Zeeland Australië zat 14u
Maleisië BELGIE zat 16u
Australië Spanje zon 14u
BELGIE Nieuw-Zeeland zon 16u
Nieuw-Zeeland Maleisië din 16u
BELGIE Spanje din 20u

Programma groep A

China Italië 2-2
Nederland Schotland 4-0
Zuid-Korea Italië don 14u
China Zuid-Korea don 16u
Zuid-Korea Nederland zat 18u
Italië Schotland zat 20u
China Nederland zon 18u
Schotland Zuid-Korea zon 20u
Zuid-Korea China din 14u
Nederland Italië din 18u

Stand in groep B

    M W G V +/- ptn
1. Australië (FIH-4) 2 2 0 0 4-0 6
2. Spanje (FIH-10) 2 1 0 1 3-2 3
3. Nieuw-Zeeland (FIH-5) 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
4. BELGIE (FIH-14) 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
5. Maleisië (FIH-22) 2 0 0 3 1-6 0

Stand groep A

    M W G V +/- ptn
1. Nederland (FIH-1) 1 1 0 0 4-0 3
2. China (FIH-8) 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
3. Italië (FIH-16) 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
4. Zuid-Korea (FIH-9) 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
5. Schotland (FIH-17) 1 0 0 1 0-4 0