Video: Dragons schiet veel te laat wakker tegen Keulen voor finaleplaats Euro Hockey League

Voor Dragon is het winnen van de Euro Hockey League (EHL), te vergelijken met de Champions League in het voetbal, de ultieme ambitie. Maar met Keulen als tegenstander was het op voorhand duidelijk dat die opdracht niet eenvoudig zou worden. Keulen speelt met tien Duitse internationals.

Het eerste kwartier tastten de twee ploegen elkaar vooral af. Dragons kreeg een goede kans, maar scoren lukte niet. Daarvoor was het wachten tot het tweede quarter. Maar het waren wel drie Duitse goals.

Eerst devieerde Adrians de 0-1 van dichtbij in doel. Gomoll maakte er met een verschroeiend schot 0-2 van en op strafcorner zette Muller de 0-3 ruststand op het bord.

Toen Miltkau en Grambusch in de vierde quarter de 0-4 en 0-5 maakten, was het kalf verdronken voor Dragons. Net dat leek de ploeg uit Antwerpen nodig te hebben om een slotoffensief in te zetten.

Opeens ging het heel snel. In 40 seconden scoorde de thuisploeg drie keer. Hendrickx schoot een strafcorner door de benen van de Duitse doelman. Van Aubel werkte een prachtige actie zelf af en Luyten duwde de 3-5-eindstand van dichtbij binnen.