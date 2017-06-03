Video: Dragons schiet veel te laat wakker tegen Keulen voor finaleplaats Euro Hockey League

Voor Dragon is het winnen van de Euro Hockey League (EHL), te vergelijken met de Champions League in het voetbal, de ultieme ambitie. Maar met Keulen als tegenstander was het op voorhand duidelijk dat die opdracht niet eenvoudig zou worden. Keulen speelt met tien Duitse internationals.
Het eerste kwartier tastten de twee ploegen elkaar vooral af. Dragons kreeg een goede kans, maar scoren lukte niet. Daarvoor was het wachten tot het tweede quarter. Maar het waren wel drie Duitse goals.
Eerst devieerde Adrians de 0-1 van dichtbij in doel. Gomoll maakte er met een verschroeiend schot 0-2 van en op strafcorner zette Muller de 0-3 ruststand op het bord.
Toen Miltkau en Grambusch in de vierde quarter de 0-4 en 0-5 maakten, was het kalf verdronken voor Dragons. Net dat leek de ploeg uit Antwerpen nodig te hebben om een slotoffensief in te zetten.
Opeens ging het heel snel. In 40 seconden scoorde de thuisploeg drie keer. Hendrickx schoot een strafcorner door de benen van de Duitse doelman. Van Aubel werkte een prachtige actie zelf af en Luyten duwde de 3-5-eindstand van dichtbij binnen.
Drie goals in de eerste helft
DRA 0-1 RWK Adrians deflects the opener from a terrific pass from Muller #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/KNtnYsl7hQ— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
DRA 0-2 RWK A rocket from Gomoll gives Rot-Weiss a 2 goal lead, just before the break #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/F5FHBlZHXc— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
DRA 0-3 RWK This time Muller converts, as the German side score 3 in 4 minutes #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/VyYPjluzdz— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
De 0-4 en 0-5
DRA 0-4 RWK Miltkau scores with a deflection to seal the match for the Germans #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/4u5iJg95dI— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
DRA 0-5 RWK Tom Grambusch somehow sneaks a low PC flick into the bottom corner #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/dRBltpUuAO— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
Dragons scorrt drie keer in 40 seconden
DRA 1-5 RWK Hendrickx gets a consolation for the Dragons through Aly's legs #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/MIq3Uz4MBh— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
DRA 2-5 RWK What a goal! van Aubel with a solo effort finished with an upright reverse #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/k4f4piIesy— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017
DRA 3-5 RWK 3 goals in 90 seconds, as Luyten scrambles the ball home #EHL #Final4 pic.twitter.com/ymPdMGAj90— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 3 juni 2017