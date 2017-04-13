  • Florent Van Aubel schat de kansen op een kwartfinale positief.

Florent Van Aubel schat de kansen op een kwartfinale positief.

Euro Hockey League 2016-2017 • live berichtgeving

  • De achtste finale tussen Dragons en Racing staat morgen om 17u15 op het programma in Eindhoven. Vorig seizoen sneuvelde Dragons nog in de achtste finales tegen het Spaanse Terrassa. 11:42
  • Racing is al enkele seizoenen een van de beste Belgische ploegen. Ze hebben enorm veel individuele kwaliteiten. Ik denk dat het fiftyfifty wordt, maar toch duid ik ons als favoriet aan dankzij onze ervaring. Florent Van Aubel, Dragons 11:37
  • Loting We krijgen sowieso een Belgische ploeg in de kwartfinales want tijdens de loting voor de achtste finales werd KHC Dragons gekoppeld aan Racing Club de Bruxelles. De twee Belgische toppploegen waren, net als tien andere teams, rechtstreeks geplaatst. De achtste finales worden afgewerkt van 14 tot 17 april in Eindhoven. Het zijn de enige Belgische teams die nog in actie komen want Léopold sneuvelde in de poulefase. 13:40
  • Achtste finales 13:37
  • Léopold komt net tekort Léopold is er niet in geslaagd zich te plaatsen voor de achtste finales van de Euro Hockey League. Het kwam niet verder dan 3-3 tegen de Ieren van Banbridge en had een zege nodig. Banbridge stoot door dankzij een beter doelsaldo. Dragons en Racing zijn wel geplaatst. 19:53
  • Zondag 9 oktober 19:49
  • Léopold geeft riante voorsprong nog bijna weg Léopold is zijn Europese campagne begonnen met een 4-3-zege tegen de Fransen van Saint-Germain. Met goals van Turner, Verdussen en Plennevaux stond Léopold 3-0 voor bij de rust. Na de rust begon Saint-Germain aan zijn achterstand te knabbelen, maar verder dan 4-3 kwam het niet. 18:58
  • Léopold in de eerste ronde In Ierland gaat dit weekend de Euro Hockey League van start, de belangrijkste hockeycompetitie van Europa. Léopold is de eerste Belgische club die in actie komt. Het is ingedeeld in groep C, met de gastheer en het Franse Saint-Germain. Enkel de winnaar stoot door naar de achtste finales, waarvoor Dragons en Racing al rechtstreeks geplaatst zijn. 17:51
  • Vrijdag 7 oktober 17:50
 

Achtste finales

KHC Dragons  Racing Club de Bruxelles  vri 17u15 

Eerste ronde (poule C)

Léopold Saint-Germain (Fra) 4-3
Saint-Germain (Fra) Banbridge (Ier) 0-2
Léopold Banbridge (Ier) 3-3

Stand in groep C

1. Banbridge (Ier) 2 1 0 1 5-3 3
2. LEOPOLD 2 1 0 1 7-6 3 ptn
3. Saint-Germain (Fra) 2 0 2 0 3-6 0