Florent Van Aubel schat de kansen op een kwartfinale positief.
Euro Hockey League 2016-2017 • live berichtgeving
KHC Dragons is ready for some Dside madness @EHLHockeyTV ! Forza Dragons!! pic.twitter.com/m80nmpknYW— KHC Dragons (@khcdragons) April 13, 2017
- De achtste finale tussen Dragons en Racing staat morgen om 17u15 op het programma in Eindhoven. Vorig seizoen sneuvelde Dragons nog in de achtste finales tegen het Spaanse Terrassa. 11:42 ◀
- Racing is al enkele seizoenen een van de beste Belgische ploegen. Ze hebben enorm veel individuele kwaliteiten. Ik denk dat het fiftyfifty wordt, maar toch duid ik ons als favoriet aan dankzij onze ervaring. Florent Van Aubel, Dragons 11:37 ◀
De @EHLHockeyTV met de Belgische clash @khcdragons vs. Racing de Bruxelles 🇧🇪 Vanaf vrijdag LIVE en EXCLUSIEF op Eleven Sports! 🏑🏆 pic.twitter.com/0lhKc3TdHH— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 11 april 2017
- Loting We krijgen sowieso een Belgische ploeg in de kwartfinales want tijdens de loting voor de achtste finales werd KHC Dragons gekoppeld aan Racing Club de Bruxelles. De twee Belgische toppploegen waren, net als tien andere teams, rechtstreeks geplaatst. De achtste finales worden afgewerkt van 14 tot 17 april in Eindhoven. Het zijn de enige Belgische teams die nog in actie komen want Léopold sneuvelde in de poulefase. 13:40 ◀
- Achtste finales 13:37 ◀
- Léopold komt net tekort Léopold is er niet in geslaagd zich te plaatsen voor de achtste finales van de Euro Hockey League. Het kwam niet verder dan 3-3 tegen de Ieren van Banbridge en had een zege nodig. Banbridge stoot door dankzij een beter doelsaldo. Dragons en Racing zijn wel geplaatst. 19:53 ◀
-
3-3 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge from a penalty corner #EHL https://t.co/wDsgVLJJ8p— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
3-2 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge. Royal Leopold quickly regain their lead thanks to Dorian Thiéry #EHL https://t.co/LrZGzlcm3y— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
2-2 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge claw their way back to equalise after a penalty corner #EHL https://t.co/QB9tr9JplR— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
2-1 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge take the lead after a penalty corner #EHL https://t.co/uS8hsnQHI8— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
1-1 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge equalise thanks to Maxime Plennevaux #EHL https://t.co/ONfy3dNF0X— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
0-1 Royal Leopold vs. Banbridge takes the lead early on! #EHL https://t.co/rxn1ZfT794— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 9 oktober 2016
- Zondag 9 oktober 19:49 ◀
- Léopold geeft riante voorsprong nog bijna weg Léopold is zijn Europese campagne begonnen met een 4-3-zege tegen de Fransen van Saint-Germain. Met goals van Turner, Verdussen en Plennevaux stond Léopold 3-0 voor bij de rust. Na de rust begon Saint-Germain aan zijn achterstand te knabbelen, maar verder dan 4-3 kwam het niet. 18:58 ◀
-
1-0 Royal Leopold vs. Saint Germain HC take the lead #EHL https://t.co/pAgepMPn6K— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
2-0 Royal Leopold vs. Saint Germain HC a great goal from Arthur Verdussen #EHL https://t.co/TH4Q8cbybI— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
3-0 Royal Leopold vs Saint Germain HC A wild challenge provides Royal Leopold a chance to extend their lead #EHL https://t.co/hUcF9OCwri— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
3-1 Royal Leopold vs Saint Germain HC Penalty strike reduces Royal Leopold's lead #EHL https://t.co/cW2IcDfxxX— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
4-1 Royal Leopold vs Saint Germain HC Royal Leopold regain their three goal advantage #EHL https://t.co/PC5Mw8NbS9— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
4-2 Royal Leopold vs. Saint Germain HC Saint Germain HC are closing the gap with a goal in the last quarter #EHL https://t.co/yZpidoaDVr— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
4-3 Royal Leopold vs. Saint Germain HC a great goal from Martin Genestet in the last few minutes of the match #EHL https://t.co/oRxoEmCygI— Euro Hockey League (@EHLHockeyTV) 7 oktober 2016
- Léopold in de eerste ronde In Ierland gaat dit weekend de Euro Hockey League van start, de belangrijkste hockeycompetitie van Europa. Léopold is de eerste Belgische club die in actie komt. Het is ingedeeld in groep C, met de gastheer en het Franse Saint-Germain. Enkel de winnaar stoot door naar de achtste finales, waarvoor Dragons en Racing al rechtstreeks geplaatst zijn. 17:51 ◀
- Vrijdag 7 oktober 17:50 ◀
Achtste finales
|KHC Dragons
|Racing Club de Bruxelles
|vri 17u15
Eerste ronde (poule C)
|Léopold
|Saint-Germain (Fra)
|4-3
|Saint-Germain (Fra)
|Banbridge (Ier)
|0-2
|Léopold
|Banbridge (Ier)
|3-3
Stand in groep C
|1.
|Banbridge (Ier)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5-3
|3
|2.
|LEOPOLD
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7-6
|3 ptn
|3.
|Saint-Germain (Fra)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3-6
|0