Thomas Pieters kan zich geen misstap meer veroorloven.
World Golf Championship Match Play • live berichtgeving
- Pieters mist start In zijn eerste groepsmatch heeft Thomas Pieters de vuisten niet kunnen ballen. Tegen de Amerikaan Tony Finau ging Pieters goed van start: hij stond na twee holes al 2 punten voor. Maar Finau maakte beetje bij beetje terrein goed en maakte het uiteindelijk nog voor de laatste hole af (2&1). 22:27 ◀
Matchen Thomas Pieters22:21 ◀
match score groep 13 woe Finau (VS) Pieters 2 & 1 groep 13 don Noren (Zwe) Pieters groep 13 vri Pieters Na (VS)
Stand in groep 1322:21 ◀
M W V D punten 1. Alex Noren (Zwe-13) 1 1 0 0 2 2. Tony Finau (VS-29) 1 1 0 0 2 3. Thomas Pieters (39) 1 0 1 0 0 4. Kevin Na (VS-61) 1 0 1 0 0
De top 2 gaat naar de 1/32e finales
Group 13 looks tough...#DellMatchPlay pic.twitter.com/Lrw2tK4Kzo— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) 20 maart 2018
🏆 Five past champions— WGC-Dell Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) 17 maart 2018
🌎 19 countries
🤘 Three Longhorns
📈 64 of the top 69 in the OWGR
One of the strongest fields of the season is here. #DellMatchPlay
Full field: https://t.co/3gdlUN8iJ8 pic.twitter.com/HeW8V5Oo10
Group #️⃣1️⃣3️⃣.@AlexNorenGolf leads a group of young stars on the @PGATOUR. pic.twitter.com/ZWYcjiIisT— WGC-Dell Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) 20 maart 2018
- Thomas Pieters is deze week aan de slag in Texas. Onze landgenoot neemt deel aan een van de vier World Golf Championschips. In Austin wordt match play gespeeld: je speelt tegen een andere golfer en elke gewonnen hole levert een punt op. De top 2 van elke groep haalt de 1/32e finales. 15:49 ◀
De top 2 gaat naar de 1/32e finales