  • Thomas Pieters kan zich geen misstap meer veroorloven.

Thomas Pieters kan zich geen misstap meer veroorloven.

  • <
  • >

01 / 01

World Golf Championship Match Play • live berichtgeving

  • Pieters mist start In zijn eerste groepsmatch heeft Thomas Pieters de vuisten niet kunnen ballen. Tegen de Amerikaan Tony Finau ging Pieters goed van start: hij stond na twee holes al 2 punten voor. Maar Finau maakte beetje bij beetje terrein goed en maakte het uiteindelijk nog voor de laatste hole af (2&1). 22:27
  • Matchen Thomas Pieters
        match score
    groep 13 woe Finau (VS) Pieters 2 & 1
    groep 13 don Noren (Zwe) Pieters  
    groep 13 vri Pieters Na (VS)  
    22:21
  • Stand in groep 13
        M W V D punten
    1. Alex Noren (Zwe-13) 1 1 0 0 2
    2. Tony Finau (VS-29) 1 1 0 0 2
    3. Thomas Pieters (39) 1 0 1 0 0
    4. Kevin Na (VS-61) 1 0 1 0 0

    De top 2 gaat naar de 1/32e finales

     22:21
  • Woensdag 22:21
  • 15:59
  • 15:58
  • 15:54
  • Thomas Pieters is deze week aan de slag in Texas. Onze landgenoot neemt deel aan een van de vier World Golf Championschips. In Austin wordt match play gespeeld: je speelt tegen een andere golfer en elke gewonnen hole levert een punt op. De top 2 van elke groep haalt de 1/32e finales. 15:49
  • Vooraf 15:48
 

Matchen Thomas Pieters

    match score
groep 13 woe Finau (VS) Pieters 2 & 1
groep 13 don Noren (Zwe) Pieters  
groep 13 vri Pieters Na (VS)  

Stand in groep 13

    M W V D punten
1. Alex Noren (Zwe-13) 1 1 0 0 2
2. Tony Finau (VS-29) 1 1 0 0 2
3. Thomas Pieters (39) 1 0 1 0 0
4. Kevin Na (VS-61) 1 0 1 0 0

De top 2 gaat naar de 1/32e finales