Woods wordt 23e bij rentree op PGA Tour: "Ik ben heel tevreden"

Can’t thank the San Diego fans enough. I scrambled my butt off but happy with my first event back. See you at Riv! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) 29 januari 2018

🔊 ⬆️@TigerWoods talks about his week back and next steps as he continues to dial in his game. pic.twitter.com/rLa2UcGuRC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 28 januari 2018

First cut in 8⃣8⃣8⃣ days.

15 🐦.



Relive the action from @TigerWoods' start in San Diego! 🐅👀 pic.twitter.com/pnUwzx2oh3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 28 januari 2018