Uniek in de dartswereld (of toch bijna): Nederlander gooit twee ninedarters in 1 match

9⃣ HISTORY!! Michael van Gerwen hit TWO nine-darters in ONE GAME as he defeated Ryan Murray in today's UK Open Qualifier! #lovethedarts pic.twitter.com/jt64yAK7B4 — Live Darts (@livedarts) 10 februari 2017

MVG becomes the first player since Phil Taylor in 2010 to achieve two perfect legs in one game and the first ever to do it on the ProTour. — Live Darts (@livedarts) 10 februari 2017