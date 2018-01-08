De Belgische biatleten verbazen ook in Oberhof

De estafette in Oberhof werd afgewerkt in uiterst moeilijke omstandigheden. De mist speelde de biatleten parten bij het schieten en daar profiteerden de Belgen van. Rösch en Claude brachten België op kop.
Pas helemaal op het einde liep het fout bij Tom Lahaye-Goffart. De vierde Belg had heel wat problemen bij het schieten en zo tuimelde België nog naar de dertiende plaats, wat nog altijd een topresultaat is.
Het publiek in Oberhof kon de prestaties van de Belgen wel smaken. De underdog werd luid toegejuicht, ook toen Lahaye-Goffart als dertiende over de finish kwam.
Tweets van tijdens de wedstrijd:
It's @teambelgium leading halfway with @Fisiofficial and Sweden in the chase. How will it end in #OBE18? Check it on https://t.co/Z1cUg23KzH pic.twitter.com/NZkJj5UHuS— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 7 januari 2018
that is sensational from Claude in the fog: one spares and @teambelgium lead halfway in #OBE18 Watch it on https://t.co/Z1cUg23KzH pic.twitter.com/5hbjD44i27— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 7 januari 2018
When you only need one extra shot and keep a 35 seconds lead. What a performance by Florent Claude. #OBE18 pic.twitter.com/kXs9aSYiLJ— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 7 januari 2018
Belgium changes in first place #OBE18 pic.twitter.com/CdHcdrfX4Y— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 7 januari 2018
When you realise you don't have to sing the dumpling song #OBE18 pic.twitter.com/5hsNE6b0Jd— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 7 januari 2018