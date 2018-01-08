De Belgische biatleten verbazen ook in Oberhof

  • Michael Rösch bracht België aan de leiding.

Michael Rösch bracht België aan de leiding.

ma 08/01/2018 - 14:03 Het Belgische "sprookje" in biatlon duurt voort. Ook bij de tweede estafettewedstrijd van het seizoen hebben de Belgen de biatlonwereld verbaasd. In een spectaculaire wedstrijd in de mist lagen de Belgen halfweg op kop en werden 13e, het beste Belgische resultaat.

De estafette in Oberhof werd afgewerkt in uiterst moeilijke omstandigheden. De mist speelde de biatleten parten bij het schieten en daar profiteerden de Belgen van. Rösch en Claude brachten België op kop.

Pas helemaal op het einde liep het fout bij Tom Lahaye-Goffart. De vierde Belg had heel wat problemen bij het schieten en zo tuimelde België nog naar de dertiende plaats, wat nog altijd een topresultaat is.

Het publiek in Oberhof kon de prestaties van de Belgen wel smaken. De underdog werd luid toegejuicht, ook toen Lahaye-Goffart als dertiende over de finish kwam.

Tweets van tijdens de wedstrijd:

Reacties van de Belgische biatleten: