Michael Rösch verovert eerste podiumplaats voor België

  • Rösch (links) was zichtbaar tevreden met zijn prestatie.

do 14/12/2017 - 15:57 Onze landgenoot Michael Rösch (34) heeft op de IBU Cup Biatlon in Oostenrijk zijn eerste podiumplaats voor België behaald. Hij eindigde op de tweede plaats in de 20 kilometer.

De IBU Cup Biatlon is het tweede niveau na de Wereldbeker. Michael Rösch, die in Duitsland is geboren, werd in 2014 genaturaliseerd tot Belg. Het is zijn eerste podiumplaats voor ons land. Rösch finishte na 49"46'1 en was zo ruim één minuut trager dan de Noorse winnaar Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen.

De tweet van IBU Cup Biatlon: