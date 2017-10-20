Titelverdediger Chicago mag dit jaar niet naar de World Series

Na onder meer een grand-slam-homerun stond er in de derde slagbeurt al een beslissende 0-7-stand op het scorebord.
De tegenstander van de Dodgers komt uit de tweestrijd in de American League tussen de Houston Astros en de New York Yankees. In die serie leidt New York met 3-2. Het heeft dus nog één overwinning nodig. De zesde partij staat komende nacht in Houston op de agenda.
De World Series beginnen volgende week dinsdag. De ploeg die in de finale van de Amerikaanse baseballcompetitie 4 wedstrijden wint, is de opvolger van de Chicago Cubs.
Tweets en video:
Three innings complete:#Dodgers 7, #Cubs 0. https://t.co/WkakJLN422 pic.twitter.com/VJPJApGLrw— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) 20 oktober 2017
#Cubs eliminated from #postseason with NLCS loss. https://t.co/gEFVcwhIfZ pic.twitter.com/7yfmFe4VXS— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) 20 oktober 2017
Congratulations to the new champions of the National League. pic.twitter.com/RXMVllCgUE— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) 20 oktober 2017
#ThisTeam is going to the #WorldSeries!!!! pic.twitter.com/jrQTnDp0Vn— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) 20 oktober 2017
I've got lots of love for the @Cubs and I'm so happy for the @Dodgers! I guess I have to start watching baseball now. #ThisTeam— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 20 oktober 2017
What a time to be alive!!! #ThisTeam #WorldSeries #4More pic.twitter.com/wspA4INO7K— Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) 20 oktober 2017
#WorldSeries bound! #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/5EkhnTJgfD— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) 20 oktober 2017
Good night from the National League champs. #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/ZiMTB17dlv— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) 20 oktober 2017
Watch the moment the @Dodgers win the National League Pennant on #ClinchCam! #ThisTeam #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Uj9HqKPBZq— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) 20 oktober 2017