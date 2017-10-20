Titelverdediger Chicago mag dit jaar niet naar de World Series

  • Vreugde bij de Los Angeles Dodgers.

vr 20/10/2017 - 09:09 De Los Angeles Dodgers hebben met een verpletterende 1-11-zege bij de Chicago Cubs de World Series bereikt. Los Angeles won de best-of-7-reeks met 4-1 en mag zich het komende jaar kampioen van de National League noemen.

Na onder meer een grand-slam-homerun stond er in de derde slagbeurt al een beslissende 0-7-stand op het scorebord. 

De tegenstander van de Dodgers komt uit de tweestrijd in de American League tussen de Houston Astros en de New York Yankees. In die serie leidt New York met 3-2. Het heeft dus nog één overwinning nodig. De zesde partij staat komende nacht in Houston op de agenda.

De World Series beginnen volgende week dinsdag. De ploeg die in de finale van de Amerikaanse baseballcompetitie 4 wedstrijden wint, is de opvolger van de Chicago Cubs.

