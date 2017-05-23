Kompany: "Dit is een droevige dag voor Manchester"

Steunbetuigingen van sporters:
I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017
It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017
Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017
Just heard the news what's happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound! 🙏🏽— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 22, 2017
WTF - saying my prayers for the families affected and for my city - utter despicable act— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) May 23, 2017
How many 'Pray for...' more? #ManchesterBombing 😢— Emma Meesseman (@EmmaMeesseman) May 23, 2017