Kompany: "Dit is een droevige dag voor Manchester"

Vincent Kompany speelt al sinds 2008 in Manchester.

di 23/05/2017 - 06:25 Na de explosie in Manchester, waarbij al 19 doden en meer dan 50 gewonden vielen, hebben verschillende sporters hun medeleven betuigd op Twitter. Ook Vincent Kompany, die al sinds 2008 bij Manchester City voetbalt: "Ik wil mijn diepste medeleven betuigen aan de families van de slachtoffers. Dit is een droevige dag voor de stad Manchester."

