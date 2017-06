Ploegkoers wordt (samen met 14 andere onderdelen) toegevoegd aan olympisch programma

Madison back in the Olympic Games in #Tokyo2020!! Guess I'm going to have to have another crack at it then...🤗 — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) June 9, 2017

You up for it @GeraintThomas86? I'll eat my words about you concentrating on the track. For old times sake. https://t.co/XJQcmfVZJb — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) June 9, 2017

Finally, the madison is back on the Olympic program! So happy! Make track cycling great again! I want to be there! #Tokyo2020 @teambelgium — Kenny De Ketele (@deketelekenny) June 9, 2017